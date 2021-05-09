Archmere baseball takes down Hodgson for 10th straight: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Archmere’s baseball team kept up its winning ways on Senior Day on May 8 in Claymont. The Auks scored runs in each of the first five innings to take down Hodgson, 12-5. It was the team’s 10 consecutive victory.

It took the Auks just two batters to take a lead they would never lose. Erik Risnychok reached on an infield single, and Allan Mousley followed with a triple to the fence in right-center field. Silver Eagles pitcher Nick Akers settled down and retired the next three hitters.

The Auks mounted a two-out rally in the second to add to their lead. Matthew Puppio hit into a fielder’s choice. Andrew MacWilliams followed with a grounder bounced toward the mound. Puppio rounded second as the throw to first went down the right-field line, and he came home. Risnychok singled again to bring another run home.

The big inning for Archmere Mike Mallamaci doubled to right, and Dan Storm was hit by a pitch. Nick Zhu walked to load the bases. After a strikeout, Leonard Albanese singled to knock in one. Akers recorded another strikeout, but MacWilliams hit a single to left, scoring Storm. Risnychok then singled to center, scoring two more and increasing the lead to 7-0.

Hodgson got to Auks starter Matt Benson in the fourth. Colby Miller and Mahki Ingram singled with one out, putting runners at first and second. Benson got the second out on a strikeout, but Jayden Rosa walked to load the bases. Akers was safe on an error, allowing the Silver Eagles’ first run to score.

Matt Keen relieved Benson, and the first batter he faced, Ryan Reichard, greeted him with a two-run single to center. One more single, this by John Pflugrad, brought home the fourth run of the inning for Hodgson.

The Auks added a run in the fourth to extend their lead to 8-4, and they opened it up with a four-run fifth. Keen retired the side in order in the fifth and allowed a single run in the sixth. Mallamaci came on in the seventh to close it out, and he set the Silver Eagles down one-two-three.

Risnychok was on base four times with three hits, two runs scored and two batted in. Mallamaci had two hits two runs scored, and MacWilliams finished with two hits, two runs scored and one batted in. Benson struck out five in 3.1 innings. Keen and Mallamaci combined for three strikeouts. The Auks (10-4) visit Salesianum on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

For Hodgson, Akers and Reichard both were on base three times. On the mound, Akers struck out five batters. Reliever Rob Burris added another three strikeouts in his three innings of work. The Silver Eagles (3-11) travel to Middletown on Tuesday. First pitch is at 4 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.