Ten-goal first-half run propels Ursuline to lacrosse win over St. Andrew’s: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Ursuline jumped out to a big first-half lead in its lacrosse matchup with St. Andrew’s on May 7, and the Raiders enjoyed a 20-8 lacrosse Senior Day victory at Serviam Field.

The Saints’ Heleah Soulati stunned the Raiders by scoring the game’s first goal just 38 seconds into the contest. Her shot was high and ticked off Raiders keeper Amelia Cradler into the net.

The Raiders responded with the next three goals, scoring them in a span of five minutes. Three different Raiders found the net during that run: Sophia Shroyer, Lexi Goff and Chloe Jones.

Soulati answered with her second fewer than 30 seconds after Jones’ tally, as she won the faceoff and ended up with the score. That, however, was the Saints’ last goal until the final seconds of the first half. In between, the Raiders built a lead that proved to be insurmountable.

Ursuline ran off 10 unanswered goals in the interim. Goff got four of those, including the first off the next faceoff. Her fellow senior, Lilly Rice, also had a goal. Isabella Koechert finished with three goals during that first-half run. Soulati earned the hat trick – and ended the Raiders’ run – with a bouncer with just 17 seconds to go in the half.

The second half was notable because senior Audrey String scored her first varsity goal.

Goff finished with six goals, while Koechert added four. Jones, Rice and Vivian Wiggins had two each. Other statistics were not available late Friday night. The Raiders (8-2) host a tough Sussex Academy squad on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

Soulati finished with four goals for St. Andrew’s. Sarah Ackermann added three. The Saints fell to 1-9 and is home on Monday against Sanford at 4 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.