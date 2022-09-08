St. Elizabeth volleyball moving forward under new coach

There’s a new coach and new optimism at St. Elizabeth, where the volleyball team seeks a return to the state tournament after a two-year absence. Kino Aweau, no stranger to the local club volleyball scene, has taken the reins.

He has a veteran roster, with six seniors among the 11 players. Jenna Bozzo and Farrah White are the two seniors who are entering their third year of varsity volleyball, as is junior Sofia Carucci. Several others played for the varsity last year.

The Vikings have a stiff challenge ahead of them. Not only do they play Catholic powerhouses Padua, Ursuline, Saint Mark’s and Archmere, their foes in the Diamond State Athletic Conference (which includes Archmere) is no picnic. They started on the right foot, sweeping Glasgow, 3-0, on Sept. 7.

2021 season: 5-10

Schedule (Home matches in CAPS)

Sept. 7: Glasgow, 4:45 p.m. (3-0 win)

Sept. 9: Padua, 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 13: CONRAD, 5:15 p.m.

Sept. 15: RED LION, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22: Newark Charter, 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 27: FIRST STATE MILITARY, 5 p.m.

Sept. 29: SAINT MARK’S, 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 3: Brandywine, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: Archmere, 6 p.m.

Oct. 11: MOT CHARTER, 5 p.m.

Oct. 13: URSULINE, 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 17: William Penn, 5:15 p.m.

Oct. 20: Delaware Military, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25: WILMINGTON CHARTER, 6 p.m.

Oct. 27: A.I. duPont, 4:45 p.m.