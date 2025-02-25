Three Catholic high schools from Diocese of Wilmington pursue DIAA boys basketball championship

Three Catholic high schools are among the 24 that will compete for the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association boys basketball championship. The tournament begins Feb.25 at eight campus sites.

St. Elizabeth is the second seed, the highest of the three Catholic qualifiers. Salesianum is eighth and, like the Vikings, earned a first-round bye. Saint Mark’s just missed a bye at No. 9.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

No. 24 Delaware Military (14-6) at No. 9 Saint Mark’s (14-6), 6 p.m. Delaware Military relies on a tough defense that sets up an offense whose primary weapon is Jaxon Lennon, with support from Rian Schaal. The Spartans are led by guard Khalil Kemp, but on any day the top scorer could also be Dylan Bromwell, Max Batten or Tariq Warner. These teams met on the last day of January at the SL24 Memorial Classic at the Chase Fieldhouse, with Saint Mark’s grabbing a 10-point win.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Delaware Military-Saint Mark’s winner at No. 8 Salesianum, 6 p.m. The Sals begin their pursuit of a fourth consecutive finals appearance at home in front of their rabid student section. Different players have stepped up for Salesianum over the course of the season, including Latrell Wright, Kevin Coleman and R. J. Johnson.

The Sals took a seven-point home win over the Spartans this season but did not play DMA.

No. 18 Lake Forest-No. 15 Appoquinimink winner at No. 2 St. Elizabeth (16-4), 6 p.m. The Vikings, motivated by last year’s loss in the semifinals, will have a tough assignment in the second round. Seniors Kenny Hunter Jr. and Steven Nixon Jr. provide experience for a talented group, and Kiyen Alexander runs the show on the floor. St. E’s battled injuries late in the season but looks ready to go in the postseason.

St. E’s did not play either of these teams this year.

Saturday, March 1-Sunday, March 2

Quarterfinals, times and locations to be determined

Thursday, March 6

Semifinals, 6 and 8 p.m., Bob Carpenter Center, Newark

Sunday, March 9

Championship, 1 p.m., Bob Carpenter Center, Newark