Two big innings carry Conrad baseball past St. Elizabeth, 10-3

WILMINGTON — Conrad put up a pair of four-run innings, and Red Wolves pitching worked out of trouble in several innings in a 10-3 win over St. Elizabeth on April 5 at Canby Park.

The Red Wolves loaded the bases in the top of the first, but Vikings starter Ashtin Keith coaxed an inning-ended ground ball to first baseman Eric O’Neill to escape any problems. But Conrad put up its first multiple-run inning in the third.

With one out, Logan Myers singled, and after reaching second, scored on a single by Brett Walmsley. A double by Joshua Edelson scored Walmsley, and, after a strikeout, Jay Pruitt’s double brought Edelson home. One more double, this one off the bat of Tanner Haywood, plated Pruitt for the 4-0 lead.

The Vikings got one of those back in their half of the inning. Jaden Dickerson led off with a double, took third on a single by Nate Beringer, and scored on a fly ball to center from Matt Trout.

Both teams scored a run in the fifth, and St. Elizabeth added another in the sixth to cut the Red Wolves’ lead to 6-3. The Vikings had the bases loaded with one out in the sixth, but Conrad reliever Tyler Reinert recorded the final two outs on strikeouts to limit the damage.

In fact, that was the third time in the contest that the Vikings left three runners on base. In the second, they had them jammed with two outs, but the Red Wolves recorded the final out on a fielder’s choice. In the fifth inning, St. Elizabeth opened the inning with a a strikeout, but the next three batters reached on a single and two walks. James Garrett knocked in Robert Falcone with another single, keeping the bases full, but Red Wolves pitcher Noah Gonzalez closed the door with two strikeouts.

Conrad added four in the top of the seventh inning. Haywood singled with one out, followed by a Jeremy Coleman walk. After a popup for out number two, a hit batsman loaded the bases. A walk forced Haywood home, and a balk resulted in another run. Walmsley drove in the final two runs with a double.

Conrad had 10 hits, with Walmsley and Haywood each collecting two. Each player scored once with the exception of Myers, who crossed home plate twice. Myers also was the winning pitcher. The Red Wolves (2-1) host Archmere on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Richey Elementary School.

For the Vikings, Beringer and Andrew Spychalski each had two hits. St. Elizabeth (1-4) will host Saint Mark’s on Wednesday at Canby Park. First pitch is at 4 p.m.

All photos by Jason Winchell.