Two-out rally carries Delaware Military softball past Saint Mark’s: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Delaware Military Academy had run into one out in the top of the fourth, and the second batter of the inning struck out. But the next seven batters reached base, and five of them scored, as the Seahawks took control in what would become an 8-4 softball win over Saint Mark’s on April 30.

The Seahawks, the fourth-ranked team in the state by Delaware Live, were hitless through three innings, but they had three infield singles in the fourth off Spartans starter Ryleigh Thomas. A caught stealing negated the first one, but with two outs, Alexandria Delcollo and Annika Downs had back-to-back infield hits. A hard single to left by Lindsay Henn scored Delcollo, with the runners advancing to second and third on the throw home. Both scored when Marisa Edevane singled to left, tying the game at 4-4. Edevane took third on a throwing error.

Sara Sobocinski reached on a dropped third strike, and Gabriella Campbell made the Spartans pay with a drive to the fence in center that scored Edevane and Sobocinski. After a walk, Carly Maxton came on to relieve Thomas, and she recorded a strikeout to end the DMA rally.

The Seahawks’ offense picked up where it left off in the sixth. Delcollo singled to right and moved to third on another single, this one from Downs. Thomas, who had moved to shortstop, threw out Delcollo at the plate on a ground ball for the second out, but Edevane walked to load the bases. Sobocinski brought home Delaware Military’s final two runs on a single to center field.

Meanwhile, Seahawks freshman pitcher Emily Trzonkowski did not let some mid-game turbulence get to her. The Spartans opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the third when Pia Perrone hit a bases-loaded bloop single to center that just eluded the Seahawks’ diving center fielder, Hannah Navarro. With two outs, the runners were moving with the pitch, and Maxton and Amanda Oller came home.

The Seahawks got one back in their half of the fourth, but Madeline Casapulla and Thomas each had RBI knocks in the bottom of the inning as the Spartans extended their lead to 4-1.

Trzonkowski, a freshman, was solid otherwise. She retired nine of the final 10 batters she faced, punctuating her outing with a final strikeout. She scattered seven hits on the day. DMA (10-1) is home Tuesday at Midway Softball Complex, where they will face No. 2 Caravel at 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s, currently the No. 7 team in the rankings, fell to 9-4 and will play their remaining five games on the road, beginning Monday against Padua at Midway at 3:45 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.