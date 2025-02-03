Ursuline Academy gets 32 from GG Banks in basketball win at SL24 Memorial Classic: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Jezelle “GG” Banks returned to the lineup for the Ursuline Raiders at just the right time. The sophomore standout scored 32 points as the Raiders ended a four-game losing streak with a 60-55 win over Baltimore Poly (Md.) on Feb. 1 at the Chase Fieldhouse. The game was part of the seventh annual SL24 Memorial Classic.

Ursuline, still ranked No. 1 in Delaware by Delaware Live, was coming off a tough three-point home defeat to Smyrna when Poly traveled north for the SL24. Banks was dazzling from the start, weaving her way through traffic for layups, dishing several assists and stepping out for the occasional mid-range shot.

But despite the Raiders’ offensive efforts, the Engineers stayed close. Poly lost four starters from a team that won a Maryland state title last season, but they found success inside from Brianna Pope. She scored 14 first-half points, including making all eight free throws she attempted in the second. In the third quarter, the main weapon was Leah Elliott, who scorched the nets from outside to the tune of 12 points, including a pair of threes.

She was not along in helping Ursuline get the win. Sanai Jonson put the Raiders on top, 38-32, in the middle of the third, and Banks added a layup a minute and a half later to extend the lead to nine, but the Engineers kept close. Elliott beat the third-quarter buzzer with a three-pointer to cut the Raiders’ lead to 50-46, but Banks, Jasmine Butler and Naiya Murphy combined to build it back to nine early in the fourth. Poly cut into the lead again, but Ursuline’s defense came up with some big plays to seal the win.

Banks was joined in double figures by Johnson with 14 and Butler with 10. The Raiders (8-8) are off until Feb. 6, when they host No. 2 Caravel in a highly anticipated matchup.

Photos by Mike Lang.