Padua Academy gets basketball win at SL24 Memorial Classic: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON – Padua had a 12-0 run spanning the second quarter, and the Pandas went on to a 48-29 win over Saint Mark’s in girls basketball Jan. 31 at the SL24 Memorial Classic. The event, now in its seventh year, draws attention to and raises money for mental health issues.

Kai Dwirantwi and Lili DiMarco (St. John the Beloved Parish) found success inside in the opening quarter, offsetting a strong eight minutes from Saint Mark’s Sophia Karch. A three-pointer from Karch (St. John the Beloved Parish) early in the second cut the Padua lead to 15-13, but the Pandas scored the next 10, including a three from Molly Mager (Our Lady of Charity, Brookhaven, Pa.), before Natalie VanDzura hit a triple for the Spartans. Padua took a 25-16 into halftime.

The Pandas turned up the defense in the final quarter, holding the Spartans to two free throws before a late field goal.

Dwirantwi led Padua with 14 points. She was joined in double figures by DiMarco and Sophia Baffone (St. John the Beloved Parish). The Pandas (11-4) visit A.I. duPont on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.

For the Spartans, Karch finished with 13 points. Saint Mark’s (5-9) are home on Feb. 4 against Delcastle for a 7:15 p.m. tip.

Photos by Mike Lang.