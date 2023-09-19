Home Local Sports Ursuline Academy volleyball sweeps Camden Catholic: Photo gallery

Ursuline Academy volleyball sweeps Camden Catholic: Photo gallery

By
Mike Lang, Dialog Reporter
-
51
Grace Burns gets ready for a dig for the Raiders. Dialog photo/Mike Lang

WILMINGTON — Ursuline opened its home volleyball schedule with a 3-0 sweep of Camden Catholic (N.J.) on Sept. 18. The Raiders improved to 4-0 with the victory.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-15, and 25-10.

Ursuline trailed in the first set, 5-3, but a C.C. DeCaro kill started a 14-2 run that included three aces from Caitlyn McGonigal. Hayley Timmons helped a 7-1 opening in the second set, delivering a pair of aces. The third set was close for a stretch, with Camden Catholic holding a 7-5 lead, but DeCaro’s ace gave the Raiders the 8-7 lead, and Julianna Lenz anchored a decisive 9-0 run with two aces. Claire Kelly also was active during the closing part of the match with some big kills.

C.C. DeCaro led the way with seven kills and 11 digs, while Kelly added six kills. Grace Burns had 12 digs. The Raiders served up a total of 13 aces against the Irish. Ursuline hosts Archmere on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR