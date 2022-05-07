Ursuline soccer edges Delaware Military as the rain falls: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Ursuline and Delaware Military didn’t let a little rain ruin their fun on May 6. The wet turf at Fusco Field turned every pass and shot into an adventure, and when the dust settled, the Raiders left with a 2-1 victory.

The teams battled through the first half with no score until the final two minutes. A shot from Ashley Hughes wiggled through traffic to Raiders keeper Julia Terzaghi. She made the stop but was unable to hang on to the ball, and the rebound bounced to Rory Erickson, who buried it for the 1-0 lead.

The Raiders had played with the momentum throughout much of the first half, and that continued into the second 40 minutes. In the 42nd minute, Bella Lindia moved down the left side of the field and found Meg Macauley in front. Macauley chipped the ball over Seahawks keeper Madison Lemanski to level the score.

The pressure continued by the Raiders. They sent lots of shots in Lemanski’s direction, and the ball was skipping quickly off the wet turf. Eventually, the Raiders earned a pair of corner kicks, and while neither paid off, they kept the ball in the Seahawks’ defensive end.

Macaulay and Lindia teamed up for the eventual winning goal in the 50th, with roles reversed. This time, Macauley got the assist, sending a long crossing pass the Lindia collected and sent low to the far side past a diving Lemanski.

Ursuline had three more corner kicks in the second half, and Lemanski came up with a few quality saves, but the Raiders could not add an insurance goal. Ursuline’s defense kept the Seahawks at bay, with their best opportunity to tie coming in the final two minutes when a loose ball headed toward Terzaghi. The Raiders’ keeper, however, was the first to the ball,

DMA controlled the early going as a light rain steadily fell. They were unable to send anything past Terzaghi, sending one ball off the crossbar and a few others just high. Ursuline had some chances as well, with Lemanski stealing a goal from Macauley with a diving stop in the 36th minute.

The Raiders finished with a 10-6 shot advantage, and five corner kicks to the Seahawks’ one. Terzaghi made five saves. Ursuline (4-5-1) begins a four-match homestand Monday afternoon vs. Christiana at 3:30.

For the Seahawks, Lemanski had eight saves. DMA (6-6) visits Wilmington Charter on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.