Lydia Colasante nets nine goals as Tatnall girls lacrosse overwhelms Archmere: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Two of Delaware’s premier girls lacrosse programs got together on May 7 in less-than-ideal conditions, but the rain, wind and unseasonable chill couldn’t slow down the Tatnall Hornets. The team ranked second in the state took a 3-2 lead with 19:22 remaining in the first half and went on to a 19-2 win over No. 5 Archmere.

The go-ahead goal was scored by player-of-the-year candidate Lydia Colasante, who won a ground ball off the draw and ran it downfield before firing a shot past Auks goalkeeper Ellie DiCarlo.

Colasante had her motor running from the opening draw. The Hornets’ Teryn Singer won the draw and sent it to Colasante, who moved in a shot just seconds into the contest, but DiCarlo was there for the save. The Hornets also missed on an eight-meter opportunity, and the Auks took advantage.

Their first possession came some two minutes in. It ended with Alex Harrington beating Hornets keeper Devon Chipman low with 22:05 to go. Tatnall needed just 13 seconds to equalize, with Singer winning the draw and Colasante picking up the loose ball and heading straight to the net.

Singer scored on an eight-meter a minute later, but the Auks took advantage of a Hornets turnover to tie it at 2. On that one, Harrington took a pass from Bella Dell’Oso and hit on a turnaround show.

But Colasante scored the aforementioned go-ahead goal eight seconds later, and Tatnall was off to the races. DiCarlo did everything she could to keep the game close, making a number of saves, but Colasante eventually converted an eight-meter opportunity.

Freshman Charlotte Wilkinson had the prettiest goal of the afternoon. She made it 5-2 with a no-look behind-the-head shot into the top corner of the net.

Colasante finished with nine goals, while Singer and Katrina Cattermole each had three. The Hornets outshot the Auks, 36-8, and Chipman had six saves. Tatnall (11-1) travels to Sanford on Monday at 4 p.m. for their final regular-season road game.

DiCarlo had 12 saves for the Auks, who are 10-3. They play at Newark Charter on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and warp up the regular season on Friday at home against St. Andrew’s at 3:45 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.