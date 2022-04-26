Ursuline softball rides hot start to 13-3 win over MOT Charter: Photo gallery

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED — Ursuline scored six runs in the first inning, and that was more than enough for pitcher Gabriella Guerke in a 13-3, five-inning win over MOT Charter at the Talleyville Softball Complex.

It took the Raiders just eight batters in the first to score their six runs. Audrey Pachuta started the inning with a triple to left-center, and after a strikeout, Anna Harris doubled her home. One out and walk later, Bridget Simpson doubled to score one, and Maddy Pacelli doubled home a pair of runs. Two more would come home before the inning ended.

MOT Charter got on the board in the third. Allyson Lorenzoni began the frame with a double and scored on a groundout by Colleen Anson. Ursuline got that one back plus three more in their half. Maggie Lober and Ashley Ballinger walked, and Simpson singled to left to score Lober. Pacelli followed with a double down the left-field line, scoring a pair. Pacelli scored later in the inning on a steal of home.

The Raiders — sporting their new black uniforms for the first time — took an 11-run lead into the fifth, but the Mustangs scored twice to keep the game alive. Anson singled and scored on a double by Grace Smith, and another runner crossed the plate on a groundout. Ursuline needed one run to end the contest, and they got that when Gabriella Rosato singled sharply to right field, plating pinch runner Pachuta.

Final statistics were not available Monday night. Ursuline improved to 5-2 and will wrap up a four-game homestand on Tuesday at Talleyville against Christiana at 3:30 p.m.

MOT Charter (3-5) welcomes Delaware Military on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.