Ursuline wins medley relay, finishes third in DIAA girls swimming championship: Photo gallery

NEWARK — Ursuline captured the 200-yard medley relay, taking a brief lead in the 2022 Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association girls swimming and diving championship after the first event. The Raiders hung tough all night, finishing in third place in the third straight girls meet to come down to the final relay.

Tower Hill won for the third consecutive year. The Hillers, who set one individual and two relay meet records, finished with 281 points, just squeaking past Wilmington Charter with 275.5. The Raiders were a whisker behind them at 267. Padua came in fourth with 188 points.

The medley relay team consisted of Caitlin Horning, Isabella Caraballo, Mary Kate Keegan and Mackenzie Brandt. Brandt also finished third in the 200-yard freestyle, and Padua’s Madison Testa was right behind her in fourth. Brandt also scored in the 500-yard freestyle with a third-place finish. Horning was third in the 100-yard backstroke.

The Raiders picked up some points in the 100-yard butterfly, with Natalie Johnson coming in fourth and Horning in fifth. The Raiders were second in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team of Clare Kornacki, Keegan, Ellie Johnson and Natalie Johnson was three seconds behind Tower Hill, who set a DIAA meet record. Padua’s quartet of Testa, Logan Bagley, Emily Murphy and Megan Benson was fourth.

In the final event, the 400-yard relay, the Raiders were third with a team of Horning, Natalie Johnson, Caraballo and Brandt.

For the Pandas, Testa came in second in the 100-yard freestyle, behind Rachel Bockrath of Brandywine, who set a DIAA meet record.

Saint Mark’s finished eighth, and Archmere came in 11th of the 23 teams.

All photos by Mike Lang.