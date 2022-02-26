Salesianum swims to sixth straight state title with dominating performance: Photo gallery

NEWARK – Salesianum won the first event of the day, and from there the Sals used their depth to capture the 2022 Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association boys swimming and diving championship on Feb. 26 at the Rawstrom Natatorium at the University of Delaware. The Sals easily outdistanced second-place Charter School of Wilmington, 374-189.

The 200-yard individual medley marked the opening of the meet, and Salesianum’s team of Tommy Janton, Alek Elder, Bryce Patterson and Teddy Tsakumis, which was the top qualifier in the preliminary meet earlier in the week, again posted the fastest time. The finished in 1:34.07, just off their preliminary mark of 1:33.48, which set a DIAA championship record. Those four names would become familiar faces on the medal podium throughout the event.

It was the start of a big day for Janton and Elder. Janton captured the 100-yard butterfly with a ,99-second win over Breyden Wright of Sussex Central. He also took the 100-yard backstroke with a dominating performance, defeating Joseph Duquette of Mount Sophia Academy by almost four second.

Elder came back to win the 200-yard individual medley after the medley relay. He was more than four seconds ahead of runner-up Jude Winnington of Middletown. Later in the event, he took the 100-yard breaststroke in 55.57, two-plus seconds faster than Noah Reice of Wilmington Charter.

The freestyle relays also belonged to the Sals. Fanelli, Tsakumis, Kyle Skelly and Brandon Burke edged Tower Hill in the 4×200. In the last race of the event, Janton, Skelly, Burke and Elder were convincing winners in the 4×400.

Salesianum’s depth also proved a key in their victory. In the 200-yard freestyle, the Sals did not have any swimmers medal, but Kyle Skelly, Brandon Burke and Jackson Fanelli placed fourth through sixth, respectively, earning the team points. Similarly, Kyle Skelly and Burke took fourth and fifth in the 100-yard free.

The Sals also picked up first-place points in the diving event. Griffin Scully defeated the only other competitor, Joseph Brooks, from Wilmington Charter.

Saint Mark’s enjoyed its best finish in the 4×200 freestyle relay, coming in fourth. The Spartans were represented by Kevin Waldron, Cameron Byrd, Nicholas Lennon and Sean Kemske. The Spartans placed 10th overall. Archmere was 21st.

For the Sals, this was their sixth consecutive title and 38th overall.

All photos by Mike Lang.