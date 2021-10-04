Volleyball showdown between Saint Mark’s and Newark Charter awaits at end of busy high school sports week

As the fall high school sports season reaches the mid-point, some big battles await in several locations this week. Two of the biggest will have to wait a few days and will overlap each other, and Saint Mark’s is involved in both. The football team kicks off at Archmere at noon, while the volleyball team takes on Newark Charter beginning 15 minutes later.

Girls

Field hockey

Monday

Wilmington Charter (5-0) vs. Padua (3-3), 3:30 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Saint Mark’s (5-2) at Newark Charter (6-0), 3:45 p.m. The Spartans will look for an upset against the team ranked third in Division II by Delaware Live/302Sports. To do so, Saint Mark’s will need to find a way to score against the Patriots, who have give up just two goals all season.

Tuesday

St. Andrew’s (0-4-1) at Ursuline (1-4), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s at Brandywine (6-0-1), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere (5-1) at Conrad (5-2), 3:45 p.m. The Auks travel to meet the Red Wolves in a Diamond State Athletic Conference matchup.

Seaford (0-4) at Ss. Peter and Paul (7-1), 4 p.m.

Friday

Saint Mark’s at Middletown (4-3), 3:30 p.m.

Padua at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Ursuline at Delmarva Christian (0-2), 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Hodgson (2-4), 4 p.m.

St. Michaels at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Severn, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday

Ursuline vs. Padua, 2 p.m. at Rullo Stadium (Turf Bowl)

St. Elizabeth vs. Archmere, 6:30 p.m. at Rullo Stadium (Turf Bowl)

Volleyball

Monday

Brandywine (4-3) at St. Elizabeth (3-5), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Padua (6-1) at Wilmington Charter (3-4), 5:15 p.m.

Red Lion (5-1) at Archmere (2-4), 6 p.m.

Newark Charter (7-0) at Ursuline (5-2), 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s at Delaware Military (5-1), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

Padua at Caravel (4-2), 6:15 p.m.

Friday

Archmere at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Newark Charter, 12:15 p.m. Entering this week, these two teams are the lone remaining unbeatens in the state. The top-ranked Spartans have lost just one set all year, while the No. 3 Patriots have dropped three. The Spartans’ big hitters will have to work to get the ball down against Newark Charter’s defensive specialists, led by McKenna Ritchie.

Ursuline at Cape Henlopen (3-3), 1:15 p.m.

Soccer

Tuesday

Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul (2-4), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Friday

Ss Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Boys

Soccer

Monday

Archmere (3-4) at Concord (1-4), 3:30 p.m.

Odyssey Charter (1-2) vs. St. Elizabeth (1-4), 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Glasgow (0-7) at Saint Mark’s (7-0), 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (1-5-1) at Glenelg, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth at First State Military (0-5), 3:30 p.m.

Conrad (4-1) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Salesianum (5-2) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at St. Mary’s, 3:45 p.m.

Salesianum at C. Milton Wright (Md.), 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Delcastle (3-1), 11 a.m.

A.I. DuPont (0-6) vs. St. Elizabeth, 11 a.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Football

Thursday

Indian River (2-1) vs. St. Elizabeth (4-0), 6 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. The Vikings put their undefeated record on the line against the Indians. IR has not had a problem scoring points, so the key to this one may be who can make defensive stops.

Friday

Salesianum (3-1) at Caesar Rodney (0-4), 7 p.m. The Sals are on the road for the second straight week and take on a Riders squad that is struggling to score points. CR is always tough at home, however.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s (4-1) at Archmere (4-0), noon. The Spartans and Auks always put on a good show, and this year should be no different. Both teams feature multiple offensive weapons and hard hitters on defense. It promises to be a festive atmosphere on the Archmere campus.