Saint Thomas More Society of Diocese of Wilmington hosts attorneys, students at Red Mass: Photo gallery

Members of the Saint Thomas More Society of the Diocese of Wilmington hosted the annual Red Mass at St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine Church in Wilmington on Oct. 3.

Bishop Koenig was presiding celebrant and homilist at the Mass.

“As we gather at this Red Mass today, I would also, however, invite us to reflect for a moment on how there is an even broader significance to Jesus’ response that applies to all of us today and especially those of the legal profession,” the bishop said. “As men and women versed in the law, it is important to note that Jesus is consistent in saying that he did not come to do away with the law. In today’s Gospel, he tells the Pharisee that Moses created this law to meet the situation of a world that had veered off from how God had intended it to be. A world in which there is no law requiring us to stop at a red light, would not be a world of which any of us would wish to be part. Jesus, however, is telling the pharisees that we need to go beyond what the law allows or requires.”

The Saint Thomas More Society of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington is a collection of attorneys of various faiths committed to the examples of Saint Thomas More. It was founded in 1988 with approximately 100 members of the Delaware Bar. The society has grown over the years and has served the Diocese of Wilmington and members of the local bar.