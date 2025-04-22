Week includes a few key matchups for girls sports teams at Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

Most Catholic schools are off this week for the Easter break, but there are still some intriguing matchups on the schedule. Archmere is in school, and the Auks will be the busiest program, highlighted by a lacrosse showdown with Tower Hill on Thursday afternoon.
Later in the week, Saint Mark’s gets going on the softball field, and several schools will be participating in the Penn Relays in Philadelphia in one of track and field’s premier events.
Game schedules are always subject to change, so be sure to check before heading out.
Softball
Tuesday, April 22
Archmere (6-2) at Conrad (2-4), 4 p.m.
St. Elizabeth (1-3) at Dover (3-7), 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 24
Red Lion (3-1) at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 25
Red Lion at Saint Mark’s (6-2), 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 26
Saint Mark’s at Sussex Academy (6-2), 1 p.m.
Hodgson (4-4) vs. Archmere, 7 p.m. at Red Lion Christian Academy, Bear
Lacrosse
Tuesday, April 22
Delaware Military (6-2) at Archmere (7-1), 3:45 p.m.
Thursday, April 24
Tower Hill (6-0) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m. Two teams with aspirations of a deep state tournament run battle in Claymont. Charlotte Vanni and Alexandra Simon pace the Hillers’ offense; they face off against Ellie DeLuca, Claudia Koch and the Auks. This is shaping up to feature a lot of goals. The Auks will face the state’s top team, Cape Henlopen, two days later.
Saturday, April 26
Saint Mark’s at Appoquinimink (3-7), noon
Archmere at Cape Henlopen (8-0-1), 1:30 p.m.
Tennis
Thursday, April 24
St. Andrew’s (4-2) at Archmere (9-0), 3:45 p.m.
Track
Thursday, April 24-Saturday, April 26
Archmere, Padua, St. Elizabeth and Saint Mark’s at Penn Relays, Franklin Field, Philadelphia
Saturday, April 26
Ursuline at Bob Behr Invitational, 10 a.m. at Tower Hill School