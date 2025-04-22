Week includes a few key matchups for girls sports teams at Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington

Most Catholic schools are off this week for the Easter break, but there are still some intriguing matchups on the schedule. Archmere is in school, and the Auks will be the busiest program, highlighted by a lacrosse showdown with Tower Hill on Thursday afternoon.

Later in the week, Saint Mark’s gets going on the softball field, and several schools will be participating in the Penn Relays in Philadelphia in one of track and field’s premier events.

Game schedules are always subject to change, so be sure to check before heading out.

Softball

Tuesday, April 22

Archmere (6-2) at Conrad (2-4), 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (1-3) at Dover (3-7), 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 24

Red Lion (3-1) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 25

Red Lion at Saint Mark’s (6-2), 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 26

Saint Mark’s at Sussex Academy (6-2), 1 p.m.

Hodgson (4-4) vs. Archmere, 7 p.m. at Red Lion Christian Academy, Bear

Lacrosse

Tuesday, April 22

Delaware Military (6-2) at Archmere (7-1), 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, April 24

Tower Hill (6-0) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m. Two teams with aspirations of a deep state tournament run battle in Claymont. Charlotte Vanni and Alexandra Simon pace the Hillers’ offense; they face off against Ellie DeLuca, Claudia Koch and the Auks. This is shaping up to feature a lot of goals. The Auks will face the state’s top team, Cape Henlopen, two days later.

Saturday, April 26

Saint Mark’s at Appoquinimink (3-7), noon

Archmere at Cape Henlopen (8-0-1), 1:30 p.m.

Tennis

Thursday, April 24

St. Andrew’s (4-2) at Archmere (9-0), 3:45 p.m.

Track

Thursday, April 24-Saturday, April 26

Archmere, Padua, St. Elizabeth and Saint Mark’s at Penn Relays, Franklin Field, Philadelphia

Saturday, April 26

Ursuline at Bob Behr Invitational, 10 a.m. at Tower Hill School