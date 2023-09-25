Week of Catholic high school sports in Diocese of Wilmington includes battle of field hockey unbeatens

After three-plus weeks of activity, the various sports teams are starting to see where they stand and where they need improvement. Late September also brings some exciting rivalry games and a football battle of the unbeatens that should be a bunch of fun, at least for the spectators.
In field hockey, two teams that enter the week without a loss are set to battle on Wednesday. It’s a rare trip north for Ss. Peter and Paul, who will take to the turf at Caravel Academy.
Girls
Field hockey
Ss. Peter and Paul (6-0) at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (3-1) vs. St. Elizabeth (3-2), 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse
Tuesday
Caravel (5-0) at Archmere (3-2), 3:45 p.m.
Saint Mark’s vs. Padua (3-3), 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse
Hodgson (0-1) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Serviam Field
Ursuline (1-4) at Sanford (1-3), 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Caravel, 4 p.m. The Sabres make their second trip to Delaware and first above the canal to meet the Buccaneers. Both teams were undefeated heading into this week. Genevieve Webb has paced the Ss. Peter and Paul offense, with Madison Maloney has been solid in goal. Caravel had allowed just one goal as this week began, with Addison Van Rensler stopping just about everything in net.
Thursday
St. Elizabeth at Wilmington Charter (3-2), 3:45 p.m.
Brandywine (4-2) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.
Agnes Irwin (Pa.) at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Friday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m.
Caravel vs. Padua, 6:30 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium
Saturday
Wilmington Friends (1-2) at Archmere, 10:30 a.m.
Saint Mark’s at Sussex Tech (1-3), 11:30 a.m.
Volleyball
Ss. Peter and Paul (1-3) at Salisbury Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
St. Elizabeth (1-4) at Wilmington Charter (4-1), 3:45 p.m.
Red Lion (2-2) at Archmere (4-1), 6 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (5-0) at Ursuline (5-1), 6 p.m. The Spartans and Raiders meet in a highly anticipated battle, the first of two regular-season matches between the two traditional powers. Keep an eye on the players in the different-colored uniforms: liberos Taylor Holly of Saint Mark’s and Grace Burns of Ursuline. They’ll be busy as the hitters get going.
Wednesday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.
Saint Mark’s at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Caravel (2-2) at Archmere, 6 p.m.
Padua (3-3) at Ursuline, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Padua at Delmarva Christian (2-4), 12:15 p.m.
Ursuline at Cape Henlopen (2-2), 2:15 p.m.
Cross country
Saturday
Ursuline and St. Elizabeth at Salesianum Invitational, Brandywine Creek State Park
Padua at Carlisle Invitational, Carlisle (Pa.) High School
Soccer
Ss. Peter and Paul (1-1-1) at Salisbury School, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.
Friday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Gerstell, 4 p.m.
Boys
Tuesday
Middletown (2-1) at Archmere (2-2), 3:45 p.m.
Newark Charter (1-0-3) at Saint Mark’s (1-1), 3:45 p.m. The last four matches between these two programs have been decided by a goal, and the one before that ended in a tie. The Patriots are no strangers to ties, having settled for three already this season.
Ss. Peter and Paul (0-4) at Boys Latin (Md.), 4 p.m.
Thursday
Salesianum (5-0-1) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
St. Elizabeth (0-4) at Wilmington Charter (3-1), 3:30 p.m.
Indian River (3-0-1) at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Salesianum at Phelps (Pa.), 4:30 p.m.
Cross country
Thursday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Glenelg, time TBA
Saturday
Salesianum and St. Elizabeth at Salesianum Invitational, 10 a.m. at Brandywine Creek State Park
Football
Archmere (1-2) at Caravel (3-0), 7 p.m. The Auks play under the lights for the first time this season, and it’s against the top-ranked team in Class 2A. Caravel features quarterback Truman Auwerda and running backs Jordan Miller and receiver Vandrick Hamlin. The Auks’ offense has clicked under the guidance of quarterback Miles Kempski and running backs Cole Fenice and PJ Blessington.
Caesar Rodney (0-3) at Saint Mark’s (2-1), 7 p.m. Saint Mark’s plays its next four games at the Graveyard, beginning with the Riders. The Spartans’ offense has been motoring right along, thanks in part to the connection of brothers James and Jude Campbell at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively, and running back Keigan Barnes. CR has been able to score points, but its defense will have to be playing well this Friday night.
Salesianum (3-0) at Dover (3-0), 7:30 p.m. The Sals, fresh off a home win against Smyrna, hit the road to meet another of the state’s best teams in the Senators. Dover is averaging more than 43 points per game thanks in part to senior Jakwon Kilby, who has rushed for nine touchdowns. Salesianum has its own weapon in the backfield in B.J. Alleyne, who has scored seven touchdowns and rushed for 169 yards against Smyrna.
St. Elizabeth (1-2) at Glasgow (0-4), noon. St. Elizabeth has gotten offensive contributions from a number of players, and they look to continue that against the Dragons. Freshman Cole Andrews continues to progress at quarterback. Defensively, St. E is coming off a shutout at McKean.