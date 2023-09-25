Week of Catholic high school sports in Diocese of Wilmington includes battle of field hockey unbeatens

After three-plus weeks of activity, the various sports teams are starting to see where they stand and where they need improvement. Late September also brings some exciting rivalry games and a football battle of the unbeatens that should be a bunch of fun, at least for the spectators.

In field hockey, two teams that enter the week without a loss are set to battle on Wednesday. It’s a rare trip north for Ss. Peter and Paul, who will take to the turf at Caravel Academy.

Girls

Field hockey

Monday

Ss. Peter and Paul (6-0) at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (3-1) vs. St. Elizabeth (3-2), 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Tuesday

Caravel (5-0) at Archmere (3-2), 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s vs. Padua (3-3), 3:45 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Hodgson (0-1) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Serviam Field

Ursuline (1-4) at Sanford (1-3), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Caravel, 4 p.m. The Sabres make their second trip to Delaware and first above the canal to meet the Buccaneers. Both teams were undefeated heading into this week. Genevieve Webb has paced the Ss. Peter and Paul offense, with Madison Maloney has been solid in goal. Caravel had allowed just one goal as this week began, with Addison Van Rensler stopping just about everything in net.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at Wilmington Charter (3-2), 3:45 p.m.

Brandywine (4-2) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Agnes Irwin (Pa.) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gunston, 4 p.m.

Caravel vs. Padua, 6:30 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium

Saturday

Wilmington Friends (1-2) at Archmere, 10:30 a.m.

Saint Mark’s at Sussex Tech (1-3), 11:30 a.m.

Volleyball

Monday

Ss. Peter and Paul (1-3) at Salisbury Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (1-4) at Wilmington Charter (4-1), 3:45 p.m.

Red Lion (2-2) at Archmere (4-1), 6 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (5-0) at Ursuline (5-1), 6 p.m. The Spartans and Raiders meet in a highly anticipated battle, the first of two regular-season matches between the two traditional powers. Keep an eye on the players in the different-colored uniforms: liberos Taylor Holly of Saint Mark’s and Grace Burns of Ursuline. They’ll be busy as the hitters get going.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Caravel (2-2) at Archmere, 6 p.m.

Padua (3-3) at Ursuline, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Padua at Delmarva Christian (2-4), 12:15 p.m.

Ursuline at Cape Henlopen (2-2), 2:15 p.m.

Cross country

Saturday

Ursuline and St. Elizabeth at Salesianum Invitational, Brandywine Creek State Park

Padua at Carlisle Invitational, Carlisle (Pa.) High School

Soccer

Monday

Ss. Peter and Paul (1-1-1) at Salisbury School, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Gerstell, 4 p.m.

Boys

Soccer

Tuesday

Middletown (2-1) at Archmere (2-2), 3:45 p.m.

Newark Charter (1-0-3) at Saint Mark’s (1-1), 3:45 p.m. The last four matches between these two programs have been decided by a goal, and the one before that ended in a tie. The Patriots are no strangers to ties, having settled for three already this season.

Ss. Peter and Paul (0-4) at Boys Latin (Md.), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Salesianum (5-0-1) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth (0-4) at Wilmington Charter (3-1), 3:30 p.m.

Indian River (3-0-1) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Salesianum at Phelps (Pa.), 4:30 p.m.

Cross country

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Glenelg, time TBA

Saturday

Salesianum and St. Elizabeth at Salesianum Invitational, 10 a.m. at Brandywine Creek State Park

Football

Friday

Archmere (1-2) at Caravel (3-0), 7 p.m. The Auks play under the lights for the first time this season, and it’s against the top-ranked team in Class 2A. Caravel features quarterback Truman Auwerda and running backs Jordan Miller and receiver Vandrick Hamlin. The Auks’ offense has clicked under the guidance of quarterback Miles Kempski and running backs Cole Fenice and PJ Blessington.

Caesar Rodney (0-3) at Saint Mark’s (2-1), 7 p.m. Saint Mark’s plays its next four games at the Graveyard, beginning with the Riders. The Spartans’ offense has been motoring right along, thanks in part to the connection of brothers James and Jude Campbell at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively, and running back Keigan Barnes. CR has been able to score points, but its defense will have to be playing well this Friday night.

Salesianum (3-0) at Dover (3-0), 7:30 p.m. The Sals, fresh off a home win against Smyrna, hit the road to meet another of the state’s best teams in the Senators. Dover is averaging more than 43 points per game thanks in part to senior Jakwon Kilby, who has rushed for nine touchdowns. Salesianum has its own weapon in the backfield in B.J. Alleyne, who has scored seven touchdowns and rushed for 169 yards against Smyrna.

St. Elizabeth (1-2) at Glasgow (0-4), noon. St. Elizabeth has gotten offensive contributions from a number of players, and they look to continue that against the Dragons. Freshman Cole Andrews continues to progress at quarterback. Defensively, St. E is coming off a shutout at McKean.