While football marches on, Catholic high schools open winter sports

It’s that time of year when the winter sports get going before the fall season has completely ended. Of course, football is the only fall sport still going, with two more weekends, but it will be sharing the spotlight with basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track. In fact, some football players still on the gridiron might be joining those sports in a bit.

This weekend, Archmere and Saint Mark’s football continue their quest for glory as DIAA Class 2A has the tournament spotlight all to itself. The championships will be held Dec. 10 at the University of Delaware.

It’s a light schedule for basketball and the other winter sports, but there are still some contests that will be there if one gets the itch to go out and watch.

Boys

Football

Friday

No. 5 Archmere (9-2) at No. 1 Caravel (11-0), 7 p.m. The Auks’ attempt to get back to the DIAA Class 2A championship game takes them through Bear, where the Buccaneers have been walloping opponents all season. In 11 games, Caravel has not scored fewer than 24 points; in fact, they are averaging 37.5 points per contest. The defense has been just as good, only giving up double figures twice and pitching six shutouts. Archmere is no slouch. The Auks are coming off a shutout of a prolific Howard team, and offensively, the only time Archmere has had trouble scoring is when it has committed turnovers.

Saturday

No. 3 Wilmington Friends (11-0) at No. 2 Saint Mark’s (10-1), 7 p.m. The Quakers and Spartans are evenly matched, and the difference in seeding came down to a tiebreaker. There is no secret to what is necessary to stop Friends. Quarterback Robbie Tattersall accounted for 426 yards of offense in the Quakers’ quarterfinal win last week, throwing for three touchdowns and running for another two. He has been nearly unstoppable this season not only on offense, but also defensively and on special teams. The Spartans have one of Class 2A’s bigger lines, and those players will need to get pressure on the Quakers. Offensively, Saint Mark’s can go to any number of options.

Basketball

Friday

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul (0-1), 6 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Milford, 3 p.m.

Wrestling

Thursday

Appoquinimink at Saint Mark’s, 7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Ray Oliver Invitational at McDonogh School (Md.)

Salesianum at Mule Classic at Solanco High School (Pa.)

Girls

Basketball

Wednesday

St. Mary’s at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s vs. Concord, 4:30 p.m. at A.I. duPont Tip-Off Tournament

Saturday

Saint Mark’s vs. A.I. duPont/Mount Pleasant, time TBA at A.I. duPont Tip-Off Tournament

Swimming (co-ed unless noted)

Saturday

Ss. Peter and Paul and Archbishop Curley at Key School, 5 p.m. (boys only)