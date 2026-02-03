Winter high school sports including Catholic schools from Diocese of Wilmington gets busy thanks to snowouts

Nearly a week’s worth of snow-related cancelations tend to wreak havoc on a high school sports schedule. In an attempt to get all the games in, several teams are hitting the courts, mats or pools more than usual this week, and there are some great battles on the horizon.

There are probably a half-dozen basketball games that could be considered must-see, including a Super Bowl Sunday matinee at the St. E Center. In the pool, four of the state’s top teams battle in prime time on Friday when Salesianum and Padua take on Wilmington Charter.

As usual, game dates and times are subject to change. Advance ticket purchase is required at many schools, so be sure to check out the details before hitting the road.

Boys

Basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 3

Saint Mark’s (9-6) at William Penn (9-5), 5 p.m. The Spartans play the first of two games this week against teams expected to make noise in the state tournament. The Colonials have won four straight and are playing at home for the first time in three weeks.

SS. Peter and Paul (10-7) at Jemicy, 5:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (7-5) at Middletown (9-4), 6:15 p.m.

Archmere (10-3) at MOT Charter (9-6), 6:30 p.m. The Auks will have their hands full with the Mustangs, who are winners of four straight. MOT Charter features scorers Kohen Gaines and Graling High, but they get help from others on the roster.

Thursday, Feb. 5

SS. Peter and Paul at Park, 5:45 p.m.

Rising Sun (Md.) at Archmere, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 6

SS. Peter and Paul at Cristo Rey Jesuit, 5:45 p.m.

Salesianum (9-8) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m. It’s a big weekend for the Sals, who play Catholic rivals within the space of three days. Salesianum’s last three regular-season games will be on the road, the first of which should take place in front of an electric crowd at Saint Mark’s.

Saturday, Feb, 7

Lake Forest (5-5) at Archmere, noon

North Dorchester at SS. Peter and Paul, noon

Wilmington Charter (4-10) at St. Elizabeth, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 8

Salesianum at St. Elizabeth, 1 p.m. The Sals and Vikings meet in their annual Sunday Series game. Salesianum will be looking for payback after a decisive St. E’s victory last year. After a 1-3 start, the Vikings have won six of their last eight.

Wrestling

Tuesday, Feb. 3

First State Military (2-6) at Archmere (6-3), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 4

Tatnall (2-8) at Saint Mark’s (1-4), 6:30 p.m.

Clearview Regional (N.J.) at Salesianum (4-2), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 5

Hill (Pa.) and Wilmington Friends (9-5) at Saint Mark’s, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb, 7

Archmere at Newark (2-6), 10 a.m.

Salesianum at Sussex Central (6-11), 12:30 p.m.

Girls

Basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 3

Delmarva Christian (5-9) at Ss. Peter and Paul (10-4), 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (11-3) at Saint Mark’s (8-7), 6 p.m.

A.I. duPont (3-8) at Padua (7-7), 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 4

MOT Charter (4-8) at Archmere (9-3), 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 5

Saint Mark’s at Delaware Military (7-6), 5:15 p.m.

Cape Henlopen (11-2) at Padua, 6:30 p.m. Two teams looking to make a deep state tournament rum battle in Padua’s cozy gymnasium. Amalia Fruchtman leads the Vikings, who are deep and experienced. Padua’s Gianna Graham has been among the Pandas’ top scorers this season.

Ursuline (8-7) at Caravel (8-6), 7:15 p.m. Two of Delaware’s traditional powers meet in Bear. The Raiders and Bucs have very young rosters but still command attention from the basketball community.

Friday, Feb. 6

Archmere at Howard (6-7), 4:45 p.m. Howard comes into this showdown on a hot streak, and they will have their vocal home crowd behind them. The Lady Wildcats have multiple scoring weapons, but they’ll have to play some defense against the Auks’ Bridget Malloy.

Saturday, Feb, 7

St. Elizabeth at Wilmington Charter (6-7), 11 a.m.

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Tuesday, Feb. 3

Sanford (3-5 boys, 6-3 girls) and Wilmington Christian (0-3 girls) vs. Archmere (3-4 boys, 2-6 girls), 3 p.m. at Brandywine YMCA

Salesianum (10-1)/Ursuline (9-0) vs. Tower Hill (5-3 boys, 4-5 girls), 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Street YMCA

Padua at First State Diving Invitational, time TBA at McKean High School

Thursday, Feb. 5

Archmere vs. Saint Mark’s (5-1 boys, 4-4 girls), 3 p.m. at Western YMCA

Friday, Feb. 6

Salesianum/Padua (7-1) vs. Wilmington Charter (7-2 boys, 9-2 girls), 6 p.m. at McKean High School

Track (co-ed except where noted)

Wednesday, Feb. 4

Salesianum at LaSalle Winter Series, time TBA at Ott Center for Track and Field, Philadelphia

Saturday, Feb, 7

Archmere and Salesianum at the Purple Champions High School Invitational, Armory Track and Field Center, New York