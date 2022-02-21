Winter sports, featuring Diocese of Wilmington high schools, include two championships this week

The last full week of February is a big one for Delaware’s high school winter athletes. Wrestling’s individual championships take place on Friday and Saturday in Lewes. On Saturday, the state’s best swimmers descend on Newark for the finals. Those who advance to the Rawstrom Natatorium will be determined Tuesday through Thursday.

The end of the basketball regular season has come. It officially ends Wednesday, with Archmere’s boys hosting Sanford that evening. The DIAA basketball committees will meet Friday to determine the 24 girls and boys teams that will advance to the postseason.

Girls basketball

Monday

Cape Henlopen (15-4) at Ursuline (11-7), 6:45 p.m. The Raiders host one of the top teams in the state as the regular season comes to an end. Cape has a veteran core whose only in-state losses have come on the road to powerhouses Caravel and Sanford.

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (14-5) at Polytech (3-14), 4:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (17-2) at Howard (11-8), 4:45 p.m.

Archmere (12-6) at Tatnall (15-4), 5 p.m. The Auks have a tough road assignment as they get ready for the state tournament. Few teams have the height the Hornets do, and they are experienced as well.

Boys basketball

Monday

Concord (10-6) at Archmere (11-5), 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Salesianum (11-8) at Paulsboro (N.J.), 5 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (15-4) at Caravel (15-4), 7:15 p.m. Maroon will be the dominant color when the Vikings travel to Bear to meet the Buccaneers. Caravel has won eight straight, including victories over contenders William Penn, Salesianum and Middletown. The Vikings have quietly put together an impressive season and will look to go into the tourney on a high note.

Hodgson (8-9) at Saint Mark’s (11-8), 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Sanford (14-3) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Friday

DIAA individual championship prelimninary round, 4 p.m., Cape Henlopen High School. The quarterfinal round will begin at 7 p.m.

Saturday

DIAA individual championships, 10 a.m., Cape Henlopen High School. Consolation round begins at 10 a.m. on four mats, with the semifinal on two mats at 11 a.m.

DIAA individual championships, 5 p.m., Cape Henlopen High School. Fifth-place matches begin at 5 p.m. Finals are scheduled for 7 p.m.

Swimming

Tuesday

DIAA preliminary diving rounds, 7 p.m., McKean High School

Wednesday

Boys preliminary events, 6 p.m., University of Delaware Rawstrom Natatorium

Thursday

Girls preliminary events, 6 p.m., University of Delaware Rawstrom Natatorium

Saturday

Boys championship, 11 a.m., University of Delaware Rawstrom Natatorium

Girls championship, 6 p.m., University of Delaware Rawstrom Natatorium