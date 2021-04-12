With Easter break over, high school sports once again fill the calendar

The sports schedule gets a bit busier as students return to the classroom — virtual or otherwise — after the Easter break. There are intriguing matchups in all of the spring activities nearly every day of the week, so if the April showers hold off, it should be a fun seven days. That’s right, there is a Sunday afternoon baseball game on the horizon.

Girls

Lacrosse

Monday

Polytech (1-2) at Archmere (2-1), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Ursuline (2-0) at Saint Mark’s (2-1), 3:45 p.m.

Padua (0-1) at St. Andrew’s (0-3), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Ursuline at Newark Charter (3-2), 3:45 p.m.

Tower Hill (3-0) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Padua at Cape Henlopen (2-1), 6:15 p.m.

Friday

Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Padua at Sussex Tech (1-0), noon

Archmere at St. Andrew’s, 2 p.m.

Softball

Monday

Saint Mark’s (3-1) at Archmere (1-4), 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Padua (2-3) vs. Newark Charter (2-3), 3:45 p.m. at Folk Park

Conrad (3-2) vs. St. Elizabeth (2-3), 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Wednesday

Archmere at Wilmington Charter (1-3), 3:45 p.m.

Delcastle (1-1) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Conrad, 3:45 p.m.

Ursuline at Newark (0-2), 4 p.m.

Friday

Milford (0-6) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Archmere vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Cape Henlopen (3-2), noon

Soccer

Tuesday

Delaware Military (4-0-1) vs. Padua (3-0), 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club. Two of the state’s remaining unbeaten teams battle in Hockessin. The Seahawks, coming off a tie in their last game, are prolific goal scorers, but the Pandas have surrendered just two in three games, and both of those came in a 14-minute span.

Saint Mark’s (4-0) at Ursuline (3-0), 3:45 p.m. Serviam Field will host a highly anticipated showdown of a pair of Division II title contenders. Both the Raiders and Spartans have had no trouble scoring this season, and their opponents have been stymied by tough defenses and stellar goalkeeping.

St. Elizabeth (1-5) at Caravel (4-0), 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Dickinson (0-3), 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Ursuline at Tower Hill (0-1), 4 p.m.

Boys

Baseball

Monday

Salesianum (3-1) at Newark (1-4), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (1-5) at Concord (3-3), 3:45 p.m.

Newark Charter (1-5) at Salesianum, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Jemicy at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.

St. Georges (4-1) at Archmere (1-3), 4:15 p.m.

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Beth Tfiloh, 2:30 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (6-0) vs. Salesianum, 6:30 p.m. at Frawley Stadium. The Spartans and Sals meet under the lights in the first of their two regular-season tussles. Saint Mark’s offense has produced double-digit runs in all but one of its games. The Sals have pitching but will be playing their third game of the week and fourth in six days by the time this one starts, barring any rainouts.

Friday

Saint Mark’s at William Penn (2-3), 4 p.m.

St Elizabeth at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Sunday

Saint Mark’s at Conrad (3-1), 1 p.m. at Richey Elementary

Lacrosse

Tuesday

Archmere (2-1) at Sanford (2-0), 4 p.m. A pair of high-scoring offenses meet when the Auks travel to Hockessin. Archmere has nine freshmen on the roster, and they are getting better every time out. The last time these teams met, the Auks took a one-goal victory in the 2019 state tournament.

Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (3-0) at Salesianum (2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth (0-2) at Caravel (3-1), 6:15 p.m.

Thursday

MOT Charter (0-1) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (1-1) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth at Hodgson (1-2), 4 p.m.

Gerstell at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Caesar Rodney (3-0) at Salesianum, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere at Friends (3-1), 11 a.m.

Saint Mark’s at Red Lion (3-2), 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday

Saint Mark’s (1-2) at Newark (1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Dickinson (1-2), 3:45 p.m.