With Easter break over, high school sports once again fill the calendar

The sports schedule gets a bit busier as students return to the classroom — virtual or otherwise — after the Easter break. There are intriguing matchups in all of the spring activities nearly every day of the week, so if the April showers hold off, it should be a fun seven days. That’s right, there is a Sunday afternoon baseball game on the horizon.
Girls
Monday
Polytech (1-2) at Archmere (2-1), 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Ursuline (2-0) at Saint Mark’s (2-1), 3:45 p.m.
Padua (0-1) at St. Andrew’s (0-3), 4 p.m.
Thursday
Ursuline at Newark Charter (3-2), 3:45 p.m.
Tower Hill (3-0) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.
Padua at Cape Henlopen (2-1), 6:15 p.m.
Friday
Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Padua at Sussex Tech (1-0), noon
Archmere at St. Andrew’s, 2 p.m.
Softball
Monday
Saint Mark’s (3-1) at Archmere (1-4), 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday
Padua (2-3) vs. Newark Charter (2-3), 3:45 p.m. at Folk Park
Conrad (3-2) vs. St. Elizabeth (2-3), 4 p.m. at Canby Park
Wednesday
Archmere at Wilmington Charter (1-3), 3:45 p.m.
Delcastle (1-1) vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park
Thursday
Saint Mark’s at Conrad, 3:45 p.m.
Ursuline at Newark (0-2), 4 p.m.
Friday
Milford (0-6) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Archmere vs. St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m. at Canby Park
Saturday
Saint Mark’s at Cape Henlopen (3-2), noon
Soccer
Tuesday
Delaware Military (4-0-1) vs. Padua (3-0), 3:30 p.m. at Hockessin Soccer Club. Two of the state’s remaining unbeaten teams battle in Hockessin. The Seahawks, coming off a tie in their last game, are prolific goal scorers, but the Pandas have surrendered just two in three games, and both of those came in a 14-minute span.
Saint Mark’s (4-0) at Ursuline (3-0), 3:45 p.m. Serviam Field will host a highly anticipated showdown of a pair of Division II title contenders. Both the Raiders and Spartans have had no trouble scoring this season, and their opponents have been stymied by tough defenses and stellar goalkeeping.
St. Elizabeth (1-5) at Caravel (4-0), 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Saint Mark’s at Dickinson (0-3), 3:30 p.m.
Friday
Ursuline at Tower Hill (0-1), 4 p.m.
Boys
Baseball
Salesianum (3-1) at Newark (1-4), 4 p.m.
Tuesday
St. Elizabeth (1-5) at Concord (3-3), 3:45 p.m.
Newark Charter (1-5) at Salesianum, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Jemicy at Ss. Peter and Paul, 3:30 p.m.
St. Georges (4-1) at Archmere (1-3), 4:15 p.m.
Thursday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Beth Tfiloh, 2:30 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (6-0) vs. Salesianum, 6:30 p.m. at Frawley Stadium. The Spartans and Sals meet under the lights in the first of their two regular-season tussles. Saint Mark’s offense has produced double-digit runs in all but one of its games. The Sals have pitching but will be playing their third game of the week and fourth in six days by the time this one starts, barring any rainouts.
Friday
Saint Mark’s at William Penn (2-3), 4 p.m.
St Elizabeth at Archmere, 4 p.m.
Sunday
Saint Mark’s at Conrad (3-1), 1 p.m. at Richey Elementary
Lacrosse
Tuesday
Archmere (2-1) at Sanford (2-0), 4 p.m. A pair of high-scoring offenses meet when the Auks travel to Hockessin. Archmere has nine freshmen on the roster, and they are getting better every time out. The last time these teams met, the Auks took a one-goal victory in the 2019 state tournament.
Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Saint Mark’s (3-0) at Salesianum (2-1), 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday
St. Elizabeth (0-2) at Caravel (3-1), 6:15 p.m.
Thursday
MOT Charter (0-1) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
Wilmington Charter (1-1) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.
Friday
St. Elizabeth at Hodgson (1-2), 4 p.m.
Gerstell at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Caesar Rodney (3-0) at Salesianum, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Archmere at Friends (3-1), 11 a.m.
Saint Mark’s at Red Lion (3-2), 1 p.m.
Monday
Saint Mark’s (1-2) at Newark (1-1), 3:45 p.m.
Thursday
Saint Mark’s at Dickinson (1-2), 3:45 p.m.