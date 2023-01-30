Knights of Columbus St. David Council donates diapers, cash to Bayard House in Wilmington

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington offered thanks to the St. Margaret of Scotland Knights of Columbus for their generous donation Jan. 27 to Bayard House as part of “Life Saver Sunday.”

Life Saver Sunday is typically conducted the weekend of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court anniversary.

The Knights handed out Life Saver candies and asked for donations for Bayard House.

Bayard House, a ministry of Catholic Charites, is a residential program for homeless pregnant and parenting women and teens.

Catholic Charities is very grateful for the cash donations and diapers from parishioners along with a generous gift from the Knights of Columbus, St. David Council.

Officials said last week’s donation included a large stack of donations and more than $1,000 in cash contributions.