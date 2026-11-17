BALTIMORE — The leaders of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said they would continue to encourage lawmakers in both parties to work toward humane immigration policies, they told reporters Nov. 17 during their fall plenary assembly in Baltimore.

The assembly came just weeks after midterm elections in which Democrats won a landslide victory, projected to win a more than 80-seat majority in the U.S. House. In the U.S. Senate, Democrats will hold at least 55 seats.

After the election, debate emerged about the viability of immigration reform after the new Congress begins. In the days following the election, President Donald Trump gave mixed signals on immigration, at first suggesting his approach may have been “too tough” and that he was open to working with Democrats, before his administration indicated its deportation policy would continue.

“I would say many of our concerns will remain the same,” Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City, president of the USCCB, told reporters at a press conference in response to a question about how the bishops planned to navigate that political environment in their advocacy.

“We are concerned about treating migrants with respect and dignity. We’re concerned about the policies of mass deportation, to try to rein that in,” the archbishop said. “We’re concerned about conditions in detention centers and providing adequate pastoral and spiritual care in those settings. So those are some of the things that are kind of low-hanging fruit. We’ll just continue to try to advocate as we have been.”

Bishop Daniel E. Flores of Brownsville, Texas, USCCB vice president, pointed to the special pastoral message on immigration the conference approved at its previous fall plenary assembly, saying, “I think we continue to have the concerns that we raised.”

“We’re concerned about what is de facto a mass deportation policy, and we’re concerned about the treatment and especially about due process, that persons, by virtue of being persons, have the opportunity to defend themselves and to be able to have legal counsel to assist them through a migration system, which can be quite complicated and very intimidating,” Bishop Flores said.

“And I would just add,” he continued, “that the United States bishops have been asking now for decades for a reform of the system that both respects national sovereignty and respects the fact that we should have an orderly process for asylum and for immigration, and that has kind of been frozen in time for a long time, and maybe there’s an opportunity here to kind of open up that conversation. We would certainly hope so, and we would certainly want to encourage that on both parties.”

More generally, Archbishop Coakley said of the incoming Congress, scheduled to begin in January, “We are committed to working with whoever is in office, whoever is in the White House, whoever has the majority on Capitol Hill.”

“We are here to help shape public policy according to our Catholic social teaching and the thinking of the common good, respecting the human dignity of every person, so we can find something in common with virtually anybody on the Hill that is willing to work with us,” he said. “We’re willing to work with them.”

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Kate Scanlon is a national reporter for OSV News covering Washington. Follow her on X @kgscanlon.