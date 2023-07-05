Apparent murder on The Catholic University of America campus under investigation

An apparent murder on the campus of The Catholic University of America in Washington was “not a random incident,” and poses “no present danger” to the university community, according to police and university officials.

A man was found shot July 5 at 8:22 a.m. near 600 Alumni Lane on the campus of Catholic University, an official with the Metropolitan Police Department for the District of Columbia told OSV News.

The police department’s violent crime branch was called to the scene, said the official.

Preliminary information indicates the victim, who has not yet been identified, was likely “not associated with the campus,” Daniel Drummond, the university’s associate vice president for communications, told OSV News.

The school was “never placed on lockdown,” and “all classes and activities are continuing throughout the day,” said Drummond.

In a statement released the morning of July 5, the university said police believed both the suspect and victim “knew each other.”

“We ask that you pray for the victim who died and law enforcement who are determining what occurred,” said the university in its statement.

Police could not confirm to OSV News if a suspect had been apprehended. A news conference on the incident has been scheduled for later today.

During the overnight hours, nine people celebrating the July 4 Independence Day holiday were shot and wounded in Washington’s Deanwood neighborhood. Those victims, all of whom survived, included a 9-year-old and a 17-year-old.