‘Mercy’s Power: Inspiration to Serve the Gospel of Life’ — Author Maria Gallagher on Catholic Forum

'Mercy's Power: Inspiration to Serve the Gospel of Life' — Author Maria

Maria Gallagher’s new inspirational book for pro-life advocates is discussed on this episode of Catholic Forum.

On this episode, after a Dialog news update, we will talk to Gallagher, the pro-life advocate and author about her new book, Mercy’s Power: Inspiration to Serve the Gospel of Life, from Marian Press.

Her book is an easy to use companion on the journey to create and nurture a culture of life in a post-Roe USA.

Check out full podcast below.

