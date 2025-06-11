‘Big, beautiful bill’ has U.S. bishops urging lawmakers to protect Medicaid and SNAP

WASHINGTON — As the Senate began its consideration of a sweeping package for President Donald Trump‘s agenda, the U.S. bishops and other Catholic leaders urged lawmakers not to cut programs such as Medicaid or SNAP.

In May, House Republicans passed what Trump calls his “one big, beautiful bill” — and as such, later named the One Big Beautiful Bill Act — which would enact key provisions of his legislative agenda on tax and immigration policy, and Trump has called for the Senate to follow suit by July 4.

But whether the Senate will do so remains to be seen, as some rural state members of the Republican majority have raised objections to Medicaid cuts, among other sticking points, such as artificial intelligence regulation.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has reportedly convened working groups to iron out divisions among the Senate GOP, with cuts to Medicaid and SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, among remaining issues.

Republicans hold 53 seats in the upper chamber, and can only afford three defections from their members if they are to pass the bill.

Catholic leaders have alternately praised and criticized various provisions in the House’s version of that package, which has drawn fire from some critics over its cuts to Medicaid, while drawing praise from others for promises to eliminate funds to health providers who also perform abortions.

In a June 9 message, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops asked its supporters to urge their senators “to oppose cuts to Medicaid, SNAP, and programs that help low-income people, keeping in mind how budget and tax decisions will impact families, especially those most vulnerable. Budget reconciliation should be used to support the needs of children and families experiencing poverty.”

The message said that changes to the House’s version of the bill “must be made to protect poor and vulnerable people,” objecting to provisions the USCCB said would raise taxes on the working poor and reduce assistance to low-income families.

The White House argued the legislation “protects Medicaid for Americans who truly need it.”

“This bill eliminates waste, fraud, and abuse by ending benefits for at least 1.4 million illegal immigrants who are gaming the system,” a White House document about the bill said.

But Bishop Mark J. Seitz of El Paso, Texas, wrote in a June 4 post on X, “Known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the legislation is anything but beautiful, at least from the perspective of Catholic teaching.”

“It basically steals from the poor to give to the rich, and it will leave millions of low-income U.S. citizens struggling to survive,” he said.

The USCCB previously also urged lawmakers to preserve a provision to eliminate funds to health providers who also perform abortions.