One of Us: St. Elizabeth High School’s Dominic Rufo says his spirituality centers around prayer

“One of Us” is a brief snapshot of people who support the Catholic church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish or school communities.

NAME: Dominic Rufo

School: St. Elizabeth High School

Year: Junior

What is the most important part of your spirituality?

“Mainly praying. I pray every night asking God and Jesus to help me through tough times and to give me grace. I know Jesus isn’t a genie, I know he can’t fix everything I ask him, to do the best he can to help me live my best life on Earth.”

