FOCUS founder Curtis Martin to give up CEO post, but remain on board and ‘stay on mission’

In announcing he was stepping down as CEO of FOCUS, an organization that ministers to tens of thousands of students and parishioners, founder Curtis Martin said he will continue to serve the board and “stay on mission with you all.”

In a video message emailed to staff, Martin also asked that everyone to unite around Tim Thoman as interim CEO.

“There are billions of souls that are waiting in darkness for the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” Martin said in a video message emailed to staff Dec. 12, the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a special solemnity for FOCUS. “So I appeal to you today to be united in vital unity and joyful sacrifice — to be gathered around Christ and around Tim” in his new leadership role.

In an accompanying email, Martin said he will continue to serve as founder while welcoming Thoman, a longtime board member and friend, as interim CEO of FOCUS, which is present at more than 200 college campuses and more than 20 parish communities. The news came less than a month before FOCUS’ annual SEEK conference.

SEEK will be held Jan. 1-5 taking place simultaneously in three cities: Columbus, Ohio; Denver; and Fort Worth, Texas.

“Recognizing the ever-increasing time demands I now face, wearing multiple hats, the board has asked me to step into an expanded public-facing role as founder, enhancing my ability to stay on mission with you all, and I will continue to serve on the FOCUS board,” Martin wrote.

In his email, Martin reflected on the growth of his organization, which began nearly 30 years ago, in 1998, with four FOCUS missionaries on one campus. Today, more than 1,000 missionaries are in over 250 locations. Since 2008, FOCUS missionaries have organized over 1,200 mission trips that served over 50 countries. FOCUS has also impacted one-third of U.S. diocesan seminarians, according to a National Conference of Diocesan Vocation Directors study.

“As FOCUS was looking at the next stage of growth, the next decade, Curtis and the board really wanted to make sure that the organization was in a good place for scaling that continued growth,” John Zimmer, vice president of apostolic development for FOCUS, told OSV News.

Zimmer also addressed the timing of the announcement on Our Lady’s feast day.

“FOCUS has a consecration to Our Lady that’s been in place for about a decade,” he said of the organization’s consecration to Our Lady under the titles of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Our Lady of Fatima. “Curtis wanted to align the announcement with the consecration. … He led the entire staff in the consecration to Our Lady Guadalupe, and then he announced the decision to move into the new role.”

Zimmer said he has been with FOCUS since 1999, when he and his wife joined FOCUS as some of the very first missionaries. He said that Martin and the board were talking about the transition for a number of years.

“We all knew that it was coming at some point and that the decision would be made to make sure that Curtis is always going to — as long as he wants to — be in a place where he can continue to serve the mission of FOCUS and bring the love and mercy of Jesus Christ to a broken world,” he said.

In the video, Martin confirms preparing for the transition with FOCUS leadership.

“I’ve been praying with the board for several years about transition — as some of you notice, I’m getting older,” he said. “This actually extends my ability to be on mission with you all.”

Thoman, founder of an engineering and construction company called Performance Services, joined Martin in the video. He comes to his position after serving on the board for seven years. He first encountered FOCUS 16 years ago, he said, when he met missionaries “on fire for their faith.”

“I can’t imagine better people to work with or a more worthy cause than FOCUS,” he said. “Please pray for me that the Holy Spirit leads me in everything I do at FOCUS. I will be praying for you.”

Denver Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila issued a statement upon Martin’s announcement. FOCUS headquarters are in Golden, Colorado, which is in his archdiocese.

“I am deeply grateful for the many years of partnership and friendship I have shared with Curtis Martin,” the archbishop said. “From the earliest days of FOCUS to its extraordinary growth into a global missionary movement, Curtis has been a faithful servant of Jesus Christ and the Church. He is a tireless witness to the Gospel and has responded to the call of the Holy Spirit to found FOCUS — a work that has borne fruit that only God can produce.”

“At the heart of FOCUS is leading young men and women to encounter Jesus and become his disciples. Under Curtis’ leadership, the impact of FOCUS on the dioceses I have served as bishop has been a great blessing,” he added.

Archbishop Aquila said that as he has watched the organization “grow into one of the greatest missionary adventures in the Church today,” he is “filled with awe at Jesus’ faithfulness to his promise: that when we stay attached to the vine, Jesus, fruit will be born far beyond our expectations.”

In a Dec. 15 email to FOCUS staff as interim CEO, Thoman called this time of transition a “season of continuity” where FOCUS’ mission remains the same.

“In the weeks ahead, my priority will be listening, learning, and supporting the strong work already underway,” he wrote.

He expressed gratitude for Martin while welcoming questions during the transition and asking for more prayers. For his part, Martin concluded his email and video by looking to the future and citing St. Catherine of Siena.

“We need to become who we’re meant to be,” he said in the video, “because together, may God let us set the world on fire.”

Katie Yoder is an OSV News correspondent. She writes from Maryland.