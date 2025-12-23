Salesianum School to welcome Wilmington Housing Authority residents for third annual Christmas luncheon

WILMINGTON — Hundreds of Salesianum School students, families, alumni and friends will spend part of Christmas Day at the school to welcome more than 300 Wilmington Housing Authority residents for an afternoon of hospitality, food, music and gifts.

The school is hosting its third annual Christmas Day luncheon from noon-3 p.m. The event, which will take place in Father Birkenheuer Gymnasium, draws its inspiration from the Christmas Day lunch tradition begun in Rome in 1982 by the Sant’Egidio Community and is now observed in more than 600 cities worldwide.

According to Salesianum, the luncheon reflects the teachings of the school’s patron saint, Francis de Sales. He reminded us, “It is to those who have the most need of us that we ought to show our love more especially.”

Salesianum students lead the event. The luncheon is designed specifically “to offer companionship to those who might otherwise spend Christmas alone,” the school said. Guests are encouraged to take home leftovers, extending the spirit of the day beyond the luncheon itself. Students also organized gift collections and secured donations to help support the effort.