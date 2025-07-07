Father James D. Bagnato, O.Praem, served in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 74

Father James D. Bagnato, O.Praem., died Friday, July 4, 2025. He was born on October 14, 1950, the son of the late James and Virginia (Reighn) Bagnato.

Father Bagnato attended grammar school at Annunciation Parish in South Philadelphia and graduated from Bishop Newman High School in Philadelphia in 1968.

He graduated with a degree in theology from Saint Norbert College in De Pere, WI, in 1973. He continued his theological studies at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago (CTU), where he graduated with a master of divinity degree in 1979.

Father joined the Norbertine Order at Daylesford Abbey as a novice on Aug. 28, 1969, and professed his solemn vows on Aug. 28, 1974. He was ordained a priest on June 16, 1979.

Initially, Father began his teaching career at Bishop Newman High School in Philadelphia, where he remained until 1982, when he transitioned to Daylesford Abbey, becoming the chaplain at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, as well as the director of affiliates and the retreat master.

In 1989, Father returned to the teaching apostolate at Archmere Academy, where he remained until 1998. Father then began parish ministry in the Diocese of Wilmington, serving for three years at Saint Elizabeth’s Parish in Wilmington and then at St. John the Beloved.

Father eventually returned to the community, serving as administrator of the Immaculate Conception Priory from 2003 until 2013. At the conclusion of this ministry, Father remained at the Priory.

Father Bagnato is survived by his Norbertine Community in Middletown, Delaware, and his brother David (wife Alicia) Bagnato, as well as his nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Saint Paul’s Parish in Delaware City, 209 Washington St., Delaware City, DE 19706.

Viewing: 10 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Burial is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Norbertine Fathers of Delaware – Retirement Fund.