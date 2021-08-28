Father Philip P. Sheekey, former pastor at three parishes in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 83

This is to inform you that the Reverend Philip P. Sheekey passed away early this morning, August 28, 2021.

Father Sheekey, 83, retired in 2005 after serving as a chaplain to local nursing homes. He had served as pastor of Saint Edmond, Rehoboth Beach, Christ Our King, Wilmington, and Saint Ann, Bethany Beach. He had also served as associate pastor at Saint Mary of the Assumption, Hockessin, Saint John the Beloved, Wilmington, Our Lady of Fatima, New Castle, and Saint John–Holy Angels, Newark. He was ordained in 1964.

Once funeral arrangements are finalized, they will be communicated.

Please keep the repose of the soul of Father Sheekey in your prayers.