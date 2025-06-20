Obituary: Sister Gerald Helene Connelly, OSF, served at Padua Academy and Holy Spirit

Aston, PA—Sister Gerald Helene Connelly, OSF, 86, died in Assisi House on Friday, June 20, 2025. She had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 64 years.

Sister Gerald Helene was born Helen Victoria Connelly in Norristown, Pennsylvania, where she was a member of St. Lawrence Parish in Highland Park and a graduate of West Catholic High School. She entered the congregation in 1958 and professed her first vows in 1961. She earned a BA in Education from Our Lady of Angels College, now Neumann University, and a BA and an MA in Music Education, both from Marywood College. She ministered primarily in education.

Sister Gerald Helene began her life as a sister in education teaching in New Jersey at Immaculate Conception School in Trenton, and St. Augustine School in Kendall Park. She spent one year in the Harrisburg Diocese at St. Joseph Hospital in Lancaster.

In the Diocese of Wilmington, Delaware, Sister Gerald Helene served as the chairperson of fine arts and as a teacher at Padua Academy for twelve years and served as principal of Holy Spirit School in New Castle for an additional 10 years. She also served as principal of John Paul II Center for Special Learning in Reading in the Allentown Diocese for six years.

For 21 years Sister Gerald Helene has served in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. She served as chairperson of fine arts of Our Lady of Angels College for one year; as principal of St. Joseph School, Collingdale, for five years; two years as principal of St. Denis School in Havertown; and six years as a teacher at Cardinal John Foley Regional School in Havertown.

In 2018, Sister Gerald Helene moved to Assisi House, the congregational retirement home is Aston, where she served in prayer and hospitality ministry until her death.

All services will be held in Assisi House on Friday, June 27, 2025, and will be livestreamed. A Christian Wake Service will be held at 9:30 A.M. followed by viewing. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 A.M. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Aston. Sister Gerald Helene is survived by her many nieces and nephews and her Franciscan family. Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.