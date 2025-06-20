St. Elizabeth School has new leadership team — Shelly Luckett and Adrienne Tolvaisa — for 2025-’26 academic year

WILMINGTON — Shelly Luckett has been appointed the interim principal of St. Elizabeth School, and Adrienne Tolvaisa will be the interim assistant principal for the upcoming school year.

Father Roger DiBuo, the pastor of St. Elizabeth Parish, made the announcement the week of June 16 in a letter to the school community.

St. Elizabeth School is transitioning into a one-school model, Father DiBuo said. The new leadership team, he said, will “guide our school into a new chapter of growth, excellence and faith.”

Luckett brings 20 years of experience in parochial, public and international schools, including nine years in whole school and high school administration, he wrote. Luckett spent the most recent academic year as the director of advancement for the St. Elizabeth School and parish community.

Tolvaisa, a graduate of St. Elizabeth who attended the school for 12 years, served as the elementary school principal last year. She has 18 years of experience in education, including 11 years in preschool administration.

“Together, Ms. Luckett and Ms. Tolvaisa share a strong commitment to instill and promote the Benedictine traditions of spiritual development, academic excellence, responsibility to self, and service to others here at St. Elizabeth School, Father DiBuo wrote.