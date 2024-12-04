A season of stewardship, love and family memories calls for giving back in gratitude for all we’ve been given — Sheila O’Hagan McGirl

Advent is a sacred time of preparation, a season of joyful anticipation as we await the birth of Christ. For Catholic families, it offers a unique opportunity to come together, reflect on the meaning of our faith, and live out the Gospel through acts of love and stewardship.

As a mother of four, ranging in age from 31 to 18, Advent has always been a special time in our home. Each year, we pull out the Advent wreath, a treasured tradition that has seen many seasons of family life. I still laugh when I think about my youngest, now 18, as a toddler eagerly blowing out the candles after each prayer, believing they were birthday candles for Jesus. Moments like those remind me of the joy and innocence of childhood and how these small traditions root our faith deeply in our hearts and homes.

The Advent wreath is a symbol of hope, with its four candles representing the weeks of preparation. Lighting it together allows for quiet reflection amidst the busyness of the season, and fosters family connection. Even now, as my children are older, we continue this tradition of joyful preparation, though it looks a little different. With my oldest son married and the youngest away at college, there may be fewer of us at home, but we connect regularly. While we still have the Advent wreath on display, we anticipate the season with variations of Advent calendars and activities as we enjoy this season of hope.

Advent is also a season of stewardship. Advent is not only about waiting and preparing but also about doing. As Catholics, we are called to reflect God’s love through acts of service and stewardship. This season invites us to share our blessings with others, whether through giving time, talent, or treasure.

In the earlier days of our family, we found ourselves on the receiving end of such generosity. After going through a tough time, we were one of those families adopted for Christmas. I still remember the food baskets that arrived at Thanksgiving and Christmas and the gifts for our children. Those acts of kindness filled our home with joy and hope during a time when we needed it most.

Looking back, I realize how lucky we are to have experienced the receiving end of that kindness. It has made us more deeply aware of the transformative power of generosity and instilled in us a commitment to paying it forward.

As our situation improved, we looked for ways to give back. One year, we adopted a needy family through our parish giving tree. Shopping together for gifts helped us focus on the joy of giving rather than receiving. Another year, we donated food items to distribute in food baskets. Our youngest daughter rallied her school choir to sing at a local nursing home and encouraged students to make cards for residents in the skilled nursing facility while assisting with a school retreat. Teaching our children that stewardship is showing Christ’s love to others is essential.

For families with young children, stewardship during Advent can be simple and meaningful:

• Create a “kindness calendar”: Along with opening the chocolates of an Advent calendar, also write down small acts of kindness your family can do, such as writing a thank-you note, donating gently used toys, or visiting a lonely neighbor.

• Manger of Good Deeds: Place an empty manger on a table and encourage each family member to add a piece of straw (or a strip of paper) every time they perform a good deed. By Christmas, the manger will be filled, ready to receive Jesus.

• Participate in parish activities: Many parishes host Advent missions, giving trees or food drives. Get involved as a family and make it a tradition.

Advent, like parenting, is rarely perfect. It is important to find Christ in the chaos. There were years when we missed lighting the wreath or forgot to buy new candles before the season began. Yet, those imperfections remind us of the reason for Advent, we are all works in progress, striving to draw closer to Christ.

As a mother, I’ve learned that Advent isn’t about creating picture-perfect moments but about embracing the sacred in the ordinary. It’s about teaching our children and reminding ourselves that Christ is present in our everyday lives, whether praying around the wreath, volunteering at the parish or comforting a child who’s had a tough day.

This Advent, I invite you to reflect on how your family can live out this season by making a difference. Make space for prayer, service and moments of togetherness, however messy or chaotic they may be.

Advent reminds us that Christ came into the world not in grandeur but in simplicity and humility. As we prepare to celebrate his birth, let’s follow his example by loving and serving one another, drawing our families closer to him.

And if your youngest blows out the Advent candles because they think they’re for a birthday? Celebrate the moment—and light them again. After all, isn’t every day of Advent a celebration of the greatest gift of all?

Sheila O’Hagan McGirl is director of development for the Diocese of Wilmington.