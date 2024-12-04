Check out these special events of the season coming up in the Diocese of Wilmington

Check out these special events of the season coming up in the...

Advent is here — the wonderful season when we eagerly await the celebration of Jesus’ birth. Many parishes in the diocese are preparing with liturgical and fun seasonal events, especially concerts to warm the spirit. Check out some pre-Christmas related things to do in the diocese:

• St. Jude the Apostle Church in Lewes presents its Annual Christmas Nativity pageant on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Please come watch our children tell the story of Christmas in the Darkness into Light Pageant. Enjoy the acting, music, majesty, and beauty of the Christmas season (plus lots of fluttering angels, regal kings and adoring shepherds). There is no charge, but a canned food donation for the needy is requested.

• On Dec. 7-8, Holy Family Church in Newark will host its Christmas Fair at the Church Hall from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, there will be a Santa Breakfast, ($12 per child, $8 per adult) that includes breakfast, photo with Santa, and arts & games. The Craft & Bake Fair at the religious ed center takes place on Saturday, from noon-7 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendor registration is still ongoing. Limited Spaces! Deadline for vendor registration is Nov. 17. Register for volunteer (adults and youths) to help with the event, vendors, Santa and Elves and participants at holyfamilynewark.jumbula.com or contact the religious education office, 302-368-8976 or email Jstephanie@holyfamilynewark.org

• On Dec. 11 at 7 p.m., Saint Mark’ High School’s Spartan Alumni Jazz Band presents a Christmas Spectacular concert at Church of the Covenant, 503 Duncan Rd., Wilmington. Performing Classics from George Michael, The Eagles, Van Morrison, Harry Connick Jr., Vince Guaraldi, Michael Bublé, Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra, Cab Calloway, Lou Rawls, Andy Williams, Maynard Ferguson, and many others. Free will offering.

• Be sure to order your holiday baked goods no later than Dec. 14 from St. Hedwig’s Church for the Dec. 21 Christmas Babka and Bake Sale, hosted by the Knights of Columbus. All items must be ordered in advance. No bakery items will be sold on the day of the sale. Plain babka $13; Cheese babka $22; Sweet poppy seed loaf $19; Box of Chrusciki $11; loaf of sliced rye bread $10. More information, call (302) 594-1400. To order, Email sthedwigbabka@gmail.com or call John, (302) 992-0309 and leave name, phone number and quantity of each item you wish to order.

• On Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. St. Joseph on the Brandywine Music Ministry presents its annual Christmas Concert. The concert celebrates the Nativity story, incorporating readings, classical works and traditional carols, sung by choir and attendees. All are welcome. There will be a free will offering. The church is located at 10 Old Church Road, Greenville.

• Get into the Christmas spirit at the Cathedral of St. Peter Dec. 15 with the Festival of Lessons and Carols at 3 p.m. The concert will feature scriptures, choral music, and congregational hymns performed live and live-streamed by the choirs of the Cathedral and St. Patrick. Livestream link here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1mK0_DVogM More information, (302-654-5920.

• The Brandywine Pops will perform Dec. 18 at 7 p.m at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Bear. The concert includes classical, sacred and traditional Christmas music, followed by a reception with complimentary wine & cheese, and a cash bar in the church hall. $10. For tickets, go to https://setonparish.ecwid.com/Brandywine-Pops-Christmas-Concert-p415847781

• Known for their exceptional music ministry, St. Helena’s Parish in North Wilmington will present the Annual Christmas Spectacular: A Festive Evening of Music and Pageantry on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. This heartwarming event features a captivating children’s pageant, a professional orchestra, and a magnificent 50+ member choir. Tickets will be available at the door or in advance: Adults: $12, Seniors and Students $7, Family Pricing: $35 per family. Click here to purchase tickets in advance or call (302) 764-0325.

• Join the fun at a Holiday Dinner Dance in the Parish Hall of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton on Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. The night features dinner be catered by Trattoria di Napoli and live music by the award-winning Flashback Band. Advance sales only, no tickets sold at the door. For more information, contact Bob Miller at 302-369-6688.

• Although it’s Advent, the folks at St. Anthony Parish in Wilmington already have Lent on their minds — Sign ups for the annual Via Crucis begin Dec. 22. Send name, age, grade and contact information to stanthony.viacrucis@gmail.com. In person signups Jan. 12 & 19,1:30 p.m. Practices are Jan 19, 26, Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, and Mar. 2, 2025 from 2-4 p.m. Performances are: Mar. 5, 14, 21, 28, Apr. 4, 11, 18, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. More information, stanthony.viacrucis@gmail.com

Thinking about taking a special trip next year? Join the Diocese of Wilmington Pilgrimage to Italy, Oct. 26 – Nov. 5, 2025. Our spiritual leader will be the Most Rev. William E. Koenig, D.D. Tours, meals and much more. $4,850 per person, double occupancy $5,745 single occupancy. For more information, www.cdow.org/jubileepilgrimage/

