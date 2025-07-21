How to grow in faith for back-to-school — Laura Kelly Fanucci

When school bells ring at summer’s end, families are craving routine again. But the busyness of back-to-school brings its own chaos. Prayer can easily get lost in the shuffle as everyone adjusts. How can we grow our faith as parents amid school schedules and crammed calendars?

Back-to-school feels like a second New Year’s for parents: new schools, new supplies and new rhythms. But remember: You can’t become a brand-new person on January 1. Instead, try one of these prayer practices to bring fresh air into your faith life.

Just as Jesus breathed on his disciples and gave them the gift of the Holy Spirit — as you kiss or hug your kids when they head off to school or daycare — the Holy Spirit remains with you, to inspire your daily labors.

With young ones:

1) Start your day with God, even five minutes in prayer. Begin the day with Scripture, like the daily Mass readings (easy to find online). If waking up before the kids is impossible, find another pocket of time — after breakfast, during nap or over lunch — when you can pray. Fill your cup so you can fill theirs.

2) Routine is everything with littles. Add to your own prayer routine with theirs: bedtime prayers, mealtime prayers and blessings of gratitude. They’ll remind you if you miss a day!

3) Like learning to speak or read, repetition is key to prayer. Try repeating the ancient Jesus Prayer throughout the day: “Lord Jesus Christ, Son of the Living God, have mercy on me, a sinner.” Or memorize a simple line from a Psalm to keep in your back pocket: “This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it” (Ps 118:24).

4) Remember that the desire to pray is the beginning of prayer. When you’re sleep-deprived from tending to young or sick children, you are still serving Christ in your midst. Don’t worry if old prayer routines don’t work: Ask God to meet you right where you are today.

The middle years:

1) Make a morning offering on the way to school or daycare together: “Good morning dear Jesus, this day is for you, and we ask you to bless all we think, say and do.”

2) Pray for patience during parenting’s penitential moments. If you’re quick to interfere when helping with homework, grab a Rosary to keep your hands busy!

3) Growing kids means lots of time idling in carpool lines and parking lots. Listen to a spiritual podcast on your phone or pray a decade of Hail Marys while you wait.

4) Let them see you reading Scripture. Keep a Bible on your nightstand or open on the kitchen counter. The reminder will nudge you to read, too.

Life with teenagers:

1) Make the most of time together in the car. Start a family habit of praying when you hear sirens. Talk about billboards as you pass or news stories on the radio. Seize the moment when driving in the dark: Teens often open up when they don’t have to look you in the eye.

2) When your schedule is crammed with their activities, slip into a local church for a few moments of quiet with the Lord while you wait. Plan a Holy Hour during their practice or rehearsal.

3) Practice forgiveness at home. Swallowing our pride is a sacred practice, to repent and return to right relationship with each other and God.

4) Meet teens where they are. A quick text — I love you! Praying for you! — can go a long way for both of you. Remember to pray for your child each day.

For all of us:

1) Schedule time for faith. Make Mass first every week when adding activities to your calendar. It’s a symbolic step, but one that orients your days around Sabbath.

2) Pray on the go. Plenty of Christians have walked at the pace of prayer. No reason you can’t drive, ride or stroll the same! Let your mind pray while your hands work: washing dishes, folding clothes, or making meals.

3) Don’t recreate the wheel; draw from the wisdom of the Liturgy of the Hours. Set an alarm on your phone to stop and pray, a modern reminder like the bells of medieval monasteries. Try the Angelus at noon to start (full text online at USCCB.org).

4) When all else fails, remember the surrender prayer: “O Jesus, I surrender all to you. Take care of everything!”