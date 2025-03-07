Annual Lt. Joseph Szczerba 5K returns to Abessinio Stadium on April 10

The 12th annual Szczerba 5K, honoring the memory of the late Lt. Joseph Szczerba, will be held April 10 beginning and ending at Abessinio Stadium in Wilmington. The proceeds support the Lieutenant Szczerba Memorial Scholarship at Salesianum School, where the officer was a 1985 graduate.

Szczerba was an 18-year veteran of the New Castle County Police Department. He was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 16, 2011. In his memory, his widow, Kathy, established the scholarship to support the education of children of first responders.

The race is open to participants of all ages and fitness levels who can run or walk the course. There is also a Kiddie Run. It begins at 6 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium. Following the race, there is an after-party featuring live music, food and drink.

For more information and to register, go to www.sals1903.org/runforjoe.