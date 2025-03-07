Aquinas Academy celebrates Mardi Gras with food, festivities: Photo gallery

Mardi Gras — Fat Tuesday — the day before Ash Wednesday, is traditionally celebrated by Catholics as a day of fun, feasting and festivities before the start of Lent. Aquinas Academy in Bear got in on the action with a school-wide celebration.

High school students planned and organized games and crafts for the younger grades. There was also a traditional lunch of pancakes and sausage, according to the school, and the day concluded with a float contest voted on by the “king” and “queen” of Mardi Gras.

Aquinas Academy enrolls students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

Photos submitted by Aquinas Academy.