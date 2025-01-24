Archmere Academy students lead state of Delaware in earning Scholastic Art Awards

CLAYMONT — Sixty-one art students at Archmere Academy have been recognized with 186 awards in the 2025 Scholastic Art competition, the most of any school in Delaware for the fifth consecutive year.

The awards cover 13 art and design categories. Archmere senior Roman Guerrieri won three Gold Keys, the highest award possible, in Architecture and Industrial Design. Three seniors won four awards for art portfolios: Jace Walker won a Silver and Gold Key; Grace Yang took a Gold Key; and Rylon O’Donnell won a Silver Key for fashion, the first fashion portfolio every awarded to an Archmere student.

Freshman Sophia Silverman received 23 individual awards across six categories. Archmere students also earned a collective 55 awards in the Drawing and Illustration category.

The Gold Key Art Exhibition will be on display at the Arts Center gallery at Delaware State University in Dover from Jan. 28-Feb. 14. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays; and 1-3 p.m. on Feb. 1 and 8. A reception and awards program for Gold Key winners will take place on Feb. 8 from 1-3 p.m.

An art awards reception will be held at Archmere in the Patio for all students for all Scholastic Art Award winners on Feb. 12. A slideshow of the award-winning entries is available at https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1yrMyvZ0Nrlik2Y2HDxbw3uKKrRMhZA0bT6N_sFVKlFg/edit#slide=id.p3.