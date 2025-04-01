Attorney, businessman, philanthropist Chris Kenny to get Msgr. Reese award at Catholic Charities tribute dinner in Wilmington

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington has announced that Christopher Kenny, business leader and philanthropist, has been named the 2025 honoree for its Heartstrings of Hope Tribute Dinner.

The event takes place May 14 at the DuPont Country Club, where he will be presented with the Msgr. Thomas J. Reese Award in recognition of his outstanding servant leadership and faith in action in service to those on the margins of our community.

The Heartstrings of Hope Tribute Dinner is Catholic Charities’ premier annual fundraising gala, celebrating individuals who exemplify the organization’s mission of loving service. Each year, this event brings together supporters from across Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore to highlight faith in action – recognizing those who translate compassion into outreach for the most vulnerable. The evening features a dinner and tribute program, during which the Reese Award is presented to an honoree whose life’s work reflects selfless leadership and dedication to those in need.

This year’s honoree is president and CEO of Delaware Supermarkets, Inc., which operates six ShopRite stores in the Wilmington area. He also owns Delaware Live, a local digital news outlet celebrating its fifth year this summer. Kenny is a public commissioner with Middle States Commission on Higher Education and serves on the Delaware Military Academy Board. He is licensed to practice law in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey for over 20 years. He is the immediate past-president of the Lincoln Club of Delaware and past-president of the St. Thomas More Society of the Diocese of Wilmington.

Kenny lives with his wife Teresa and their children in Wilmington and is a parishioner at St. Ann’s Parish. A lifelong Delawarean, he has earned a reputation for community commitment through both his business and personal philanthropy. He has championed causes ranging from hunger relief and education to veterans’ support, in addition to being supporters of Catholic Charities’ programs.

At the Heartstrings of Hope dinner, Bishop William E. Koenig will present Kenny with the award. “Christopher Kenny truly embodies the spirit of this award,” said Bishop Koenig. “His unwavering commitment to our community and his genuine spirit of servant leadership demonstrates what it means to put faith into action. Chris has always reached out to those on the margins with compassion and humility. We are grateful for his witness to love of neighbor, and we are delighted to honor him for the hope he inspires in others.”

The Reese Award was established in 1989 to honor the legacy of the late Msgr. Thomas J. Reese – a noted community activist and longtime director of Catholic Social Services (the forerunner of Catholic Charities). The award recognizes exemplary individuals who live out their faith by serving others, especially the vulnerable. By receiving this award, Christopher Kenny joins a distinguished list of past honorees who have shown extraordinary leadership in caring for those on the margins of society.

The Heartstrings of Hope Tribute Dinner is open to the public and all are invited to celebrate the inspiring example of Christopher Kenny. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available. Every ticket purchased and every donation made helps extend the reach of Catholic Charities to more neighbors in need. To donate or learn more about this event, and Catholic Charities programs, visit: https://www.ccwilm.org/events/cc-dinner/

Catholic Charities, the charitable arm of the Diocese of Wilmington, is a faith-based social services organization dedicated to providing help and creating hope for those in need.