Meet ‘Catholic in Recovery’s’ Scott Weeman on the next Catholic Forum

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we talk to Scott Weeman, founder of Catholic in Recovery.

Weeman shares his story, how CIR came about, how CIR is giving hope to those who suffer from a myriad of addictions, and previews the women’s retreat taking place April 11-13 2025 in Malvern, PA.

For more information, visit CatholicinRecovery.com. See a video of this interview on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel – Youtube.com/DioceseofWilm. Please like and subscribe.

• Podcast and Video debuts April 2 at 12:00 p.m.

• Podcast link: catholicforumradio.libsyn.com/catholic-in-recoverys-scott-weeman

• Video link: youtu.be/tOiDbHSZTNw

• Radio program airs April 2 at 1:30 p.m. on Relevant Radio 640AM.