Bishop Koenig continues to meet people of Diocese of Wilmington during St. John the Beloved visit: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Bishop Koenig continued his introductions around the Diocese of Wilmington with a visit to St. John the Beloved School on Oct. 13. There, he met with students and staff, heard a hymn based on his motto, and toured the school.

After meeting with Fathers Joe Piekarski, the pastor, and Michael Preston, the diocese’s newest priest, the bishop walked from the rectory to the school, where the school’s band was playing and the student government leaders awaited. Inside, he met with all of the students, who were grouped based on age. First up were the third through fifth grades, and the school choir, which sang a hymn called “We Walk by Faith,” based on Bishop Koenig’s motto.

He asked the students what a motto is. After getting a few responses, he offered his take.

“Something I say, and something I try to follow,” he said. “Something that’s meaningful to me.”

Other topics of conversation included the theme of Catholic schools in the diocese this year, “Companions on the Journey,” and the spiritual works of mercy. He told the students that Jesus was the person who performed the most works of mercy, which makes it important for us to follow suit.

“This is the way we can become more and more like Jesus. And that’s what it’s all about,” Bishop Koenig said.

The bishop also blessed the rosaries of the third-graders before that group headed back to class, and the youngest students filed into the church.

All photos by Mike Lang.