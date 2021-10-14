Archmere overpowers Delaware Military in Diamond State field hockey tussle: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Emma Gioffre scored two goals, and Rebecca Olsen had a goal and an assist as Archmere’s field hockey team remained unbeaten in the Diamond State Athletic Conference with a 5-0 victory at Delaware Military Academy on Oct. 13.

The Auks came out and put all kinds of pressure on the Seahawks’ defense. It took them only two minutes to earn their first penalty corner, and they converted. A shot by Olsen was deflected by Gioffre past DMA goalkeeper Adriana Palladinetti.

The opportunities kept coming for Archmere, and they nearly scored on a shot that hit a post. The visitors did pick up a second goal at the 7:37 mark as Bella Dell’Oso sent a pass toward Carly Polsky about 12 feet in front of the cage. Polsky swept the ball across the line to double the advantage.

While the Auks clearly were in control, DMA got a bit of offense as the first quarter neared its end. With just over a minute to go, goalkeeper Ava Hughes had to come out and make a save on a sharp-angle Seahawks shot.

Palladinetti had 44 saves in a loss to Wilmington Charter last week, and she was busy and again on top of her game against the Auks. She stopped Gioffre on a breakaway after an Archmere steal, and on the rebound, Palladinetti again made an impressive stop. She added two more stops on shots resulting from an Auks penalty corner with approximately 90 seconds remaining in the half.

Gioffre struck again in the middle of the third. She corralled a baseline pass from Maura Read and knocked it past Palladinetti with 7:51 to go in the third. Palladinetti kept Archmere from inflicting further damage with a few more stops, including a sliding stop of Gioffre at the end of a two-on-one with Dell’Oso in the final minute of the quarter. She stopped Gioffre twice more on rebounds, then added one more save before the quarter ended.

Lindsey Renshaw added the Auks’ fourth goal on a penalty stroke with 5:45 remaining in the contest, and Olsen scored on a long shot on Archmere’s final penalty corner with 1:25 left on the clock.

The Auks had a 34-3 edge in shots and 15-4 in penalty corners. Hughes had three saves. Archmere (8-2) welcomes Smyrna to Claymont for an 11 a.m. start on Saturday.

Palladinetti had 29 saves for the Seahawks, who fell to 6-4. They will attempt to end a three-game slide when they travel to Red Lion on Monday at 3:45 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.