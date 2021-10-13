Ireland native Sister Mary Carmel Molloy, OSF, dies at 81

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Mary Carmel Molloy, a professed Sister of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 59 years, died Oct. 11 in Assisi House. She was 81.

A native of Galway, Ireland, Sister Carmel entered the congregation in 1959. She ministered for many years on the West Coast in the archdioceses of Seattle and Portland, and in the dioceses of San Bernardino and San Diego in California. She also taught in Milwaukee. Sister Carmel also did missionary work in Antigua for five years, and she served in her native Ireland.

In the Diocese of Wilmington, she worked at St. Martin’s House in Ridgely, Md., and most recently was at Mother Marianne’s Westside Kitchen in the Diocese of Syracuse, N.Y. She spent eight years as a member of the congregational council and eight more as a volunteer for the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation in Aston.

Services will be held Oct. 19 in Assisi House, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.