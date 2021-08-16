Bishop Malooly blesses the water among parishioners and beachgoers in Ocean City, Md.

Bishop Malooly, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Wilmington, was a familiar face on the Ocean City, Md., beach as he blessed the water Aug. 15 as he has for many years in the past.

Parishioners and beachgoers alike joined the bishop and Father John Solomon, pastor of St. Mary Star of the Sea parish, after Mass several blocks from Holy Savior Church.

The bishop has said in previous years that one of the highlights for him is the opportunity to draw passersby into a moment of reflection in a natural setting.

The event is also the feast of the Assumption. The blessing is an annual tradition, although it’s uncertain when it first began.