Catechists across the Diocese of Wilmington gives thanks for commitment to religious education

Catechists across the Diocese of Wilmington gives thanks for commitment to religious...

Catechetical Sunday Sept. 17 offered an opportunity for parishes to reflect on the role that each person plays, by virtue of baptism, in handing on the faith and being a witness to the Gospel.

In churches across the Diocese of Wilmington priests and parishioners gave thanks for catachesis and the people who dedicate time to religious education.

“Catechetical Sunday is an opportunity for all to rededicate themselves to this mission as a community of faith,” according to the United States Catholic Conference of Bishops.

Catechists in the diocese are among the most important people in sharing the knowledge of religious education, said MaryAnn Wallen, Diocese of Wilmington director for the Office of Religious Education.

“While all members of the church participate in its catechetical mission, your role is more defined,” she said.