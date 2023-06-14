One of Us: Dorothy Cartagena wears many hats at St. Jude The Apostle Church in Lewes, De.

One of Us: Dorothy Cartagena wears many hats at St. Jude The...

“One of Us” is a brief snapshot of people who support the Catholic church in various ways in the Diocese of Wilmington. We regularly feature people who may be recognizable within their parish communities.

NAME: Dorothy Cartagena

HOMETOWN: Lewes



PARISH: St. Jude the Apostle

“What is is the most important part of your spirituality?”

“Prayer. My mom was one to pray the rosary so that is something that I do. A couple years ago there was a program called ‘Seven Sisters’ and they started it here, so I got involved with that, and once a week we pray for one of the priests.”

Follow the “One of Us” podcast with the complete interview at catholicforumradio.libsyn.com

Mar. 10, 2023 One of Us Kathy Kinard

Mar. 24, 2023 One of Us Lucy Still

April 7, 2023 One of Us Barbara Janssen

April 21, 2023 One of us Barry Grzechowiak

May 5, 2023 Tibor Nagey

May 19, 2023 Linda Brown

The Dialog provides readers news to your inbox with the Angelus e-newsletter. Sign up here for a free subscription to the Angelus.