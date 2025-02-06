Check out Sunday breakfast, a Spanish-style feast, Jesuit Science after Galileo and more in the Diocese of Wilmington

February can make us shiver, as the song goes, but it’s still good for us to stay in touch with our faith community here in the Diocese of Wilmington. Mark your calendars for these upcoming events:

St. Helena’s Parish presents their very popular Second Sunday Breakfast Buffet on Feb. 9, from 8 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Choose from a large assortment of hot foods, baked goods, fresh waffles, omelets, beverages and more. $12 for adults, $5 children under 12. More information or for reservations, contact Nancy, (302) 598-8685 or Natiesmom@me.com.

On Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. feast Spanish-style at the monthy International Night Dinner, at the Francis X. Norton Center, 917 North Madison Street, Wilmington. Guest chef Xavier Texiedo and the team from Harry’s Savoy Grill will present a menu that includes Manchego cheese & olives, Mixed green salad, garlic-pimento vinaigrette, Valenciana paella, saffron rice with chicken, chorizo, shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, flan and red sangria. Limited to 125 people. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m. $35 per person, dine in only. All meals by pre-paid reservation. Benefits Emmanuel Dining Room. More information and reservations, contact Michael Sullivan, (302) 652-3228, msullivan@ministryofcaring.org

Interested in the intersection of science and faith? Check out “Jesuit Science after Galileo” public lecture at St. Thomas More Oratory, 45 Lovett Ave., Newark on Feb. 11, presented by the Delaware Chapter of the Society of Catholic Scientists. The talk will be followed by a reception with refreshments downstairs. Featured speaker will be Prof. Lawrence Principe of Johns Hopkins University. For more information, catholicscientists.org/event/public-lecture-and-reception-on-feb-11-2025-in-newark-de/

On Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. St. Elizabeth’s Parish hosts the monthly English-Filipino Monthly Mass. Father Roger DiBuo will be the celebrant. For more information, visit Pilipino-American Association of Delaware on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PilipinoAmerican/) or contact Millette Angeles (302) 325-0556 or George and Issa Romero (925) 325-3315.

Only a few openings remain on the Oct. 26-Nov. 5 Diocesan Pilgrimage to Italy with Bishop Koenig. $4,850 per person, double occupancy, cost includes transportation, hotels and many wonderful tours. For more information, go to cdow.org/happenings/jubileepilgrimage/

If you are looking for opportunities to participate in the peaceful prayers of Eucharistic Adoration, parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington offer many options. Go to thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/ to find a parish near you.

Looking ahead

St. Helena’s Parish will celebrate a Novena to St. Joseph form March 10-19, including Adoration, Benediction and daily Mass. For more information, call 302-764-0325.

Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, March 5. If your parish is hosting a fish fry or spiritual program, please send that information ASAP to news@thedialog.org.

Stay in touch

If your parish or organization is hosting an event, be sure to let us know as soon as possible by sending the details to news@thedialog.org, attention Datebook.

