World Day of Prayer for Consecrated Life celebrated in Mass with Bishop Koenig at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church — Photo gallery

World Day of Prayer for Consecrated Life celebrated in Mass with Bishop...

The Diocese of Wilmington celebrated World Day of Prayer for Consecrated Life on Feb. 1 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Bear, honoring the men and women religious of the diocese at a Mass with Bishop Koenig.

A Jubilee Year dinner followed in the parish hall. Students from Padua Academy, mothers and parishioners helped serve the dinner.

Sister Ann David Strohminger, diocese delegate for religious, said her office wanted to combine the annual World Day of Prayer for Consecrated Life and the church’s Jubilee Year, which is celebrated every 25 years.

The theme of the jubilee year is “pilgrims of hope,” which, she said, fits in well with the ideas of compassion and forgiveness that these men and women display. Consecrated life, she said, is about service.