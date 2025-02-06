World Day of Prayer for Consecrated Life celebrated in Mass with Bishop Koenig at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church — Photo gallery

The religious re-affirm their Baptismal Covenant to Vocation to Religious Life with Bishop Koenig as he celebrates Mass with religious during World Day for Consecrated Life at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Saturday, Feb. 1. Dialog photo/Don Blake
The Diocese of Wilmington celebrated
World Day of Prayer for Consecrated Life on Feb. 1 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Bear, honoring the men and women religious of the diocese at a Mass with Bishop Koenig.
A Jubilee Year dinner followed in the parish hall. Students from Padua Academy, mothers and parishioners helped serve the dinner.
Sister Ann David Strohminger, diocese delegate for religious, said her office wanted to combine the annual World Day of Prayer for Consecrated Life and the church’s Jubilee Year, which is celebrated every 25 years.
The theme of the jubilee year is “pilgrims of hope,” which, she said, fits in well with the ideas of compassion and forgiveness that these men and women display. Consecrated life, she said, is about service.
The religious light their candles as they celebrate Mass with Bishop Koenig during World Day for Consecrated Life at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Saturday, Feb. 1. Dialog photo/Don Blake
The religious celebrate Mass with Bishop Koenig during World Day for Consecrated Life at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Saturday, Feb. 1. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Bishop Koenig blesses the host as he celebrates Mass with religious during World Day for Consecrated Life at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Saturday, Feb. 1. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Bishop Koenig receives the gifts from Sister Leena Fernandez, MMG (left) Sister Francis Carol, OSFS, and Sister Janet Mary Emanuele, LSP as he celebrates Mass with religious during World Day for Consecrated Life at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Saturday, Feb. 1. Dialog photo/Don Blake
Bishop Koenig processes to the altar as he celebrates Mass with religious during World Day for Consecrated Life at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Saturday, Feb. 1. Dialog photo/Don Blake